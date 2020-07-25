TST vs TU Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn United – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TST vs TU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.
TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details
July 25 – 6:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.
TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team
TST vs TU Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Amyur Borgaonkar
TST vs TU Dream11 Team Batsmen: Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman (CAPTAIN), Ankur Patel (VICE CAPTAIN)
TST vs TU Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murali Obili, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Shiekh
TST vs TU Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ashish Rana, Obaid Anwar, Arun Prakash, Mujtaba Bashir
TST vs TU Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tallinn Stallions : Shan Malik, Sajib Sharma, Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Rizwan, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Sheikh, Junaid Qazi, Obaid Anwar, Mujtaba Bashir
Tallinn United : Mayur Botgaonkar, Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman, Rifaq Khan, Ankur Patel, Murali Obili, Aditya Panwar, Ashish Rana, Arun Prakash, Krishan Rajput
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
TST vs TU Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn United – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020
TST vs TU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TST vs TU Dream11 Best Picks / TST vs TU Dream11 Captain / TST vs TU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings