Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, , 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

TST vs TU Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn United – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TST vs TU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TST vs TU Dream11 Best Picks / TST vs TU Dream11 Captain / TST vs TU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 25, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
TST vs TU Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn United – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TST vs TU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.

TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details

July 25 – 6:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.

TST vs TU ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team

TST vs TU Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Amyur Borgaonkar

TST vs TU Dream11 Team Batsmen: Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman (CAPTAIN), Ankur Patel (VICE CAPTAIN)

TST vs TU Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murali Obili, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Shiekh

TST vs TU Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ashish Rana, Obaid Anwar, Arun Prakash, Mujtaba Bashir

TST vs TU Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Tallinn Stallions : Shan Malik, Sajib Sharma, Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Saboor, Muhammad Rizwan, Ali Masood, Ehtesham Sheikh, Junaid Qazi, Obaid Anwar, Mujtaba Bashir

Tallinn United : Mayur Botgaonkar, Arslan Amjed, Saif Ur Rehman, Rifaq Khan, Ankur Patel, Murali Obili, Aditya Panwar, Ashish Rana, Arun Prakash, Krishan Rajput

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11Dream11 teamECS T10 - TallinnECS T10 - Tallinn Live ScoreECS T10 - Tallinn Live StreamingECS T10 - Tallinn ScorecardFantasy TipsTST vs TUTST vs TU Dream11TST vs TU Dream11 predictionTST vs TU Dream11 teamTST vs TU Dream11 top picksTST vs TU live scoreTST vs TU Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more