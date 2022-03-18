TTC vs CTC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match, March 18, 9:00 am IST

TTC vs CTC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between Tinsukia Town Club and City Cricket Club: Tinsukia Town Club and City Cricket Club will have a go at each other in the 22nd match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022. The game will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 9:00 am IST on March 18, Friday.

Tinsukia Town Club made a good start to the league by defeating Tengapara CC by 87 runs. However, the team couldn’t continue the good performance with the bat. Tinsukia lost their second game to BDMTCC by seven runs as they ended up with only 129 runs while chasing 136.

City Cricket Club won both its first two league matches. They defeated Titabor CCC and Indian Club by six and eight wickets respectively. Bowlers have done a brilliant job for the team as they restricted the opposition to a score of 56 and 112 runs.

Ahead of the match between Tinsukia Town Club and City Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

TTC vs CTC Telecast

Tinsukia Town Club vs City Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

TTC vs CTC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TTC vs CTC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 9:00 am IST on March 18, Friday.

TTC vs CTC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sibsankar Roy

Vice-Captain - Rahul Hazarika

Suggested Playing XI for TTC vs CTC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ayush Agarwal

Batters: Amit Sinha, Abhilash Gogoi, Kalyan Gogoi, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika

All-rounders: Nihar Narah, Sibsankar Roy

Bowlers: Abhishek Kumar Singh, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

TTC vs CTC Probable XIs:

Tinsukia Town Club: Abhilash Gogoi, Ayush Agarwal, Affan Ahmed, Amit Sinha, Nihar Narah, Aman Chetry, Pracheer Changmai, Kalyan Gogoi, Uttam Patauri, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Santanu Dhar

City Cricket Club: Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, A Katoni, Romario Sharma, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Ganesh Basfor, Sibsankar Roy, Tej, Mayukh Hazarika, Rohan Hazarika, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury

