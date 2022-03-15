TTC vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match, March 16, 09:00 AM IST

Tinsukia Town Club vs Tengapara C.C Dream11, TTC vs TCC Dream11 Latest Update, TTC vs TCC Dream11 Win, TTC vs TCC Dream11 App, TTC vs TCC Dream11 2021, TTC vs TCC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, TTC vs TCC Dream11 Live Streaming

TTC vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between Tinsukia Town Club and Tengapara C.C:

Tinsukia Town Club and Tengapara C.C will have a go at each other in the 18th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022. The game will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 09:00 AM IST on March 16, Wednesday.

Both Tinsukia Town Club and Tengapara C.C will be new to the playing conditions as they will be playing their first match of the competition on Wednesday. Tinsukia Town Club are a batting heavy side. They have a good number of willow wielders in their team including Amit Sinha, Abhilash Gogoi, and Kalyan Gogoi.

Tengapara CC, on the other hand, have picked a balanced squad. Moina Basfor, Subhankar Ghosh are expected to lead the attack with the bat. Samrat Biswas and Bishal Dey will be the frontline bowlers for the team in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Tinsukia Town Club and Tengapara C.C; here is everything you need to know:

TTC vs TCC Telecast

Tinsukia Town Club vs Tengapara C.C game will not telecast in India

TTC vs TCC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TTC vs TCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 09:00 AM IST on March 16, Wednesday.

TTC vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Bishal Dey

Vice-Captain - Kalyan Gogoi

Suggested Playing XI for TTC vs TCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ayush Agarwal

Batters: Amit Sinha, Abhilash Gogoi, Kalyan Gogoi, Moina Basfor, Subhankar Ghosh

All-rounders: Nihar Narah, Bishal Dey

Bowlers: Abhishek Kumar Singh, Pracheer Changmai, Samrat Biswas

TTC vs TCC Probable XIs:

Tinsukia Town Club: Ayush Agarwal, Affan Ahmed, Amit Sinha, Abhilash Gogoi, Nihar Narah, Aman Chetry, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Santanu Dhar, Pracheer Changmai, Kalyan Gogoi, Uttam Patauri

Tengapara C.C: Subham Das, Bishal Dey, Raja Karmakar, Arnab Nath Sarkar, Moina Basfor, Subhankar Ghosh, Sujit Nandi, Sumit Basfor, Sayan Banerjee, Samrat Biswas, Uttam Basfor

