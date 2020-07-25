Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

TU vs ET Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Talliinn United vs Eesti Tigers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

Cricketnext Staff |July 25, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
TU vs ET Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Talliinn United vs Eesti Tigers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TU vs ET Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips TU vs ET Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.

TU vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

TU vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TU vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details

July 25 – 2:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.

TU vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team

TU vs ET Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Monir Uz Zaman, Mayur Borgaonkar

TU vs ET Dream11 Team Batsmen: Habil Khan (VICE CAPTAIN), Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarefder, Arslan Amjed (CAPTAIN)

TU vs ET Dream11 Team All-rounders: Hafizul Islam, Anurag Poudel

TU vs ET Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ashish Rana, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Arun Prakash

TU vs ET Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Talliinn United : Mayur Borgaonkar, Taimur Khan, Arslan Amjed, Rifaq Khan, Ankur Patel, Nand Lal, Anurag Poudel, Murali Obili, Ashish Rana, Arun Prakash, Krishan Rajput.

Eesti Tigers : Monir Uz Zaman, Juber Nevi, Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarafder, Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Rishikesh Shankaran, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ashraful Shuvo, Omar Masum.

