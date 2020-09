TUH vs SGH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs SG Hainhausen 1886: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TUH vs SGH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUH vs SGH Dream11 Best Picks / TUH vs SGH Dream11 Captain / TUH vs SGH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main will clash against SG Hainhausen 1886 in Match 4 of the opening day of the ECS T10 Frankfurt, which will be played on Monday at 06:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt. For both teams, it will be the second match of the day.

TUH began the day with an impressive win over FCC by 9 wickets. They restricted them at a mere 81 runs and backed it up with their batting too as they crossed the target with 9 balls remaining. Against the SGH, however, it will be a different challenge. The match looks evenly balanced.

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

September 28 – 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

TUH vs SGH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main playing 11 against SG Hainhausen 1886: Shahid Ahmed (WK), Fazal Bashir, Inaam Ullah, Zohaib Qamar, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Salarsie Habibullah, Umer Farooq

TUH vs SGH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 playing 11 against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Muneeb Mubashir (WK), Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Ali Imran, Noman Ahmed Raja, Atta ul Quddoos, Asad Manzoor Malik, Nasir Ahmad, Karim Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Asif Wasim