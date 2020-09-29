TUH vs TCP Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM/(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
KXIP
RR/(20.0) RR 11.15
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
TUH vs TCP Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TUH vs TCP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUH vs TCP Dream11 Best Picks / TUH vs TCP Dream11 Captain / TUH vs TCP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
TUH vs TCP Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will be looking for their first win in the ECS T10 Frankfurt series when they face Turk FC Hattersheim on Tuesday at 2:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The burden of losses in the first two matches will weigh on them, especially the heart-breaking loss against Darmstadt CC on Monday that came off the last ball of the match.
Now, they find themselves at the bottom of the group standings. For TUH, it will be a time to move on from the previous loss against the in-form SGH and draw confidence from their opening match where they posted a convincing victory against FCC. Overall, fans can look forward to a close contest here.
TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Live Score / Scorecard
TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Match Details
September 29 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt captain: Muhammad Habib
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vice-captain: Inaam Ullah
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt wicketkeeper: Muhammad Habib
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt batsmen: Fazal Bashir, Inaam Ullah, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Zeeshan Nasar
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt all-rounders: Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt bowlers: Zeeshan Ali, Nasir Ahmad, Umer Farooq
TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main playing 11 against SG Hainhausen 1886: Shahid Ahmed (WK), Fazal Bashir, Inaam Ullah, Zohaib Qamar, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Salarsie Habibullah, Umer Farooq
TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 playing 11 against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Muhammad Habib (WK), Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Tousif Ahmed, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zeshan Atif, Zeeshan Ali, Nasir Ahmad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking