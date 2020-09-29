TUH vs TCP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUH vs TCP Dream11 Best Picks / TUH vs TCP Dream11 Captain / TUH vs TCP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

TUH vs TCP Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will be looking for their first win in the ECS T10 Frankfurt series when they face Turk FC Hattersheim on Tuesday at 2:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.

The burden of losses in the first two matches will weigh on them, especially the heart-breaking loss against Darmstadt CC on Monday that came off the last ball of the match.

Now, they find themselves at the bottom of the group standings. For TUH, it will be a time to move on from the previous loss against the in-form SGH and draw confidence from their opening match where they posted a convincing victory against FCC. Overall, fans can look forward to a close contest here.

TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Live Score / Scorecard

TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Match Details

September 29 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt captain: Muhammad Habib

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vice-captain: Inaam Ullah

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt wicketkeeper: Muhammad Habib

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt batsmen: Fazal Bashir, Inaam Ullah, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Zeeshan Nasar

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt all-rounders: Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TUH vs TCP Dream11 team for Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt bowlers: Zeeshan Ali, Nasir Ahmad, Umer Farooq

TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main playing 11 against SG Hainhausen 1886: Shahid Ahmed (WK), Fazal Bashir, Inaam Ullah, Zohaib Qamar, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Salarsie Habibullah, Umer Farooq

TUH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 playing 11 against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Muhammad Habib (WK), Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Tousif Ahmed, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zeshan Atif, Zeeshan Ali, Nasir Ahmad