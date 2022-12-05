'Tum Log Khichdi Banate Jaa Rahe Ho...': Ravi Shastri's Epic Reply to 'Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma' Rivalry

Ravi Shastri is one such person who has been the closest to the current Indian team. Be it as a team manager or as a head coach, the former all-rounder knows this setup inside out. He had a great stint as the head coach, winning the Border-Gavaskar twice in Australia and thumping England in their own backyard. And now when he is enjoying his time as a commentator, Shastri opened up on one of the most-spoken issues – the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

There are several media reports that have claimed a sour relationship between Rohit and Virat. But neither of them ever testified and rubbished the talks whenever asked. As a coach, Shastri has known the two cricketing giants very closely and he too has no different opinion.

Speaking with veteran cricket journalist Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, Shastri straight away rubbished the reports and said he doesn’t have time for such things.

“It’s all crap. Wo sab tum log ke liye time pass hai. We don’t have time for all those things. The tuning is so well, and everything going first-class. They are making 100-run partnerships on the pitch and tum log udhar bahar khichdi banate jaa rahe ho (you guys are making a mess outside). I don’t have any time for all these things,” Shastri told Vimal Kumar.

The former head coach further gave his opinion on the criticism faced by the players. He said be it Gavaskar or Kohli, none of them spared because the people of India are emotionally attached to the game and expect too much.

“It has happened to everybody. It happened with Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Tendulkar, with Dhoni. Nobody was spared because the expectations are so high. And it’s a sentimental lot. We Indians, expect a lot, we want consistency at the same time. But we should think these guys are human beings. You can’t expect to be on the road and perform all the time,” Shastri further said.

