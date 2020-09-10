Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team ECS T10 Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team ECS T10 Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 10, 2020

TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria | European Cricket Series Bulgaria provides an opportunity for numerous native Bulgarians and internationals on five teams to showcase their skills to a global audience.Medical-University-Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian-CC, MU-Dons, Indian-Tuskers and Barbarians compete over five days in 24 fast-paced T10 matches from the magnificent National Sports Academy in Sofia to establish the European Cricket Series Bulgaria Champions.Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

TUS vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

TUS vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TUS vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria Match Details

September 10 – 11:30 PM IST from National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

TUS vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria My Dream11 Team

TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Nithin Sunil

TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Nezer Varghese, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Ashad Arifeen

TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Fayyas Mohammad (CAPTAIN), Romald Lazarus (VICE CAPTAIN), Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Alexandar Stoychev, Bradleey Constantine, Kevin Shaji

TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Indian Tuskers : Fayyas Mohammad, Romald Lazarus, Akshay Harikumar, Benhur Benjamin, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Nezer Varghese, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji/Kevin Shaji, Bradleey Constantine, Shaun Dillon/Ashad Arifeen.

Barbarian CC : Stuart Clarkson, Nick Robinson, Hristo Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Deyan Shipkov, Boyko Ivanov/Dimo Nikolov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Alexander Stoychev, Nikolay Nankov, Andy Robinson/Krasmir Kamenov, Tom Omolo

