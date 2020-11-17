TUS vs BUL Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
TUS vs BUL Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TUS vs BUL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUS vs BUL Dream11 Best Picks / TUS vs BUL Dream11 Captain / TUS vs BUL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 10:41 PM IST
Tuskers XI will play Bulls XI in the 15th match of the ongoing Siechem Pondicherry T20. Rain has caused massive disruption in the series as many of the matches had to be abandoned in the past few days. Both TUS and BUL have three drawn matches on account of rain. With one win and one loss so far, TUS are positioned third on the table. While BUL are winless as they lost the only match that reached a conclusion. Both teams would be hoping for decent playing conditions here. The match is scheduled at 09:30 am on Wednesday at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.
TUS vs BUL Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI Live Streaming
All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
TUS vs BUL Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
TUS vs BUL Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI: Match Details
November 18 – 09:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI captain: S Parameeswaran
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI vice-captain: Thalaivan Sargunam
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI wicketkeeper: Aravind Raj R
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI batsmen: Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Thalaivan Sargunam, AS Govindaraajan
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI all-rounders: S Parameeswaran, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Priyam Ashish
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI bowlers: Ashith Rajiv, Sagar Udeshi, Adil Tunda
TUS vs BUL Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI playing 11 against Bulls XI: Sidharth Sankar (WK), Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Pankaj Singh, Ilakkia Venthan S
TUS vs BUL Siechem Pondicherry T20, Bulls XI playing 11 against Tuskers XI: Aravind Raj R (WK), AS Govindaraajan, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, Akshay Jain S, Thalaivan Sargunam, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Adil Tunda, Ashith Rajiv, S Roshan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking