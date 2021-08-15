TUS vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021, August 15, 9:30 AM IST

TUS vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tuskers XI and Bulls XI: In the 17th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Tuskers XI will square off against Bulls XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Tuskers XI and Bulls XI on August 15, Sunday at 09:30 AM IST.

Tuskers XI have had a poor run in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 so far. The team has secured victory in just one out of five league matches. Tuskers will be low on confidence while coming into the contest on Sunday as they lost their last two matches against Panthers XI and Sharks XI. With four points under their belt, Tuskers are reeling at the second-last position in the points table.

Bulls XI have also failed to perform decently in the T20 competition. Just like Tuskers XI, the Bulls have won just one league match while losing as many as four games. They are the wooden spooners of the points table. Both Tuskers XI and Bulls XI need to regroup at the earliest to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Tuskers XI and Bulls XI; here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs BUL Telecast

The TUS vs BUL game will not be televised in India.

TUS vs BUL Live Streaming

The TUS vs BUL game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TUS vs BUL Match Details

Tuskers XI and Bulls XI will be up against each other in the upcoming match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 15, Sunday at 09:30 AM IST.

TUS vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Parandaman Thamaraikannan

Vice-Captain- Pooviarasan Pooviarasan

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen: Mohamed Safeequddin, K Aravind, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Fabid Ahmed, S Ashwath-II, Sathya Kumar

Bowlers: Palani R, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, Vengadeshwaran

TUS vs BUL Probable XIs

Tuskers XI: Yash Jadhav (wk), Ankit Agarwal, Sanjay Kansal, Karthik Reddy, Aravindaraj A, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Fabid Ahmed, Palani R, Rohan S, Aravind K, Malladi Subrahmanyam

Bulls XI: Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan M, Ashwath Sridhar, Vengadeshwaran N, Gautham Srinivas, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Karthik S(wk), Sathya Kumar, Jay Pandey

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here