TUS vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 07

TUS vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tuskers XI and Bulls XI: The fifth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Tuskers XI locking horns with Bulls XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Tuskers XI and Bulls XI on August 07, Saturday at 09:30 AM IST.

Tuskers XI succumbed to a dismal start in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021. The team lost their first match against Lions by 34 runs. Tuskers need to regroup themselves and make some amends to find their winning rhythm. The team’s batting unit is expected to deliver a better performance in the match against Bulls XI as compared to their performance in their first game.

Bulls XI also experienced a similar start as Tuskers XI in the T20 Championship. Bulls were the wooden-spooners during the 2020 edition of the tournament as they had failed to secure victory even in a single league game. The team hasn’t made much improvement during the 2021 season too as they lost their first match to Sharks XI by 13 runs.

Ahead of the match between Tuskers XI and Bulls XI; here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs BUL Telecast

The Tuskers XI vs Bulls XI match will not be televised in India.

TUS vs BUL Live Streaming

The TUS vs BUL game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TUS vs BUL Match Details

The match between Tuskers XI and Bulls XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 07, Saturday at 09:30 AM IST.

TUS vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- P Thamaraikannan

Vice-Captain- Pooviarasan Pooviarasan

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen: Mohamed Safeequddin, K Aravind, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Fabid Ahmed, P Thamaraikannan, S Ashwath-II, Sathya Kumar

Bowlers: R Palani, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Vengadeshwaran

TUS vs BUL Probable XIs:

Tuskers XI: Malladi Subrahmanyam, Fabid Ahmed, Palani R, Rohan S, Yash Jadhav(wk), Ankit Agarwal, Sanjay Kansal, Karthik Reddy, Aravindaraj A, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Aravind K

Bulls XI: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Karthik S(wk), Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan M, Ashwath Sridhar, Vengadeshwaran N, Sathya Kumar, Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, Mohamed Safeequddin

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here