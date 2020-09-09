TUS vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the match 15 of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, team Indian Tuskers (TUS) will take on Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) in a league fixture on Wednesday, September 9. The TUS vs IBCC outing will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia in Bulgaria.
The TUS vs IBCC live streaming is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST. The team Indo-Bulgarian CC has played three matches so far, with none been lost. On the other hand, their opponents, Indian Tuskers CC faced a disappointing loss to MU Dons in the first match. However, they covered it up with a nine-wicket win over Barbarian CC on Tuesday.
All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the EuropeanCricket Network and on FanCode.
September 9 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
TUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indian Tuskers playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen
TUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Indian Tuskers: H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel
