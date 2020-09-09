Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TUS vs IBCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUS vs IBCC Dream11 BestPicks / TUS vs IBCC Dream11 Captain / TUS vs IBCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

September 9, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Medical University Sofia vs Indian Tuskers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 9, 2020

In the match 15 of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, team Indian Tuskers (TUS) will take on Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) in a league fixture on Wednesday, September 9. The TUS vs IBCC outing will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia in Bulgaria.

The TUS vs IBCC live streaming is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST. The team Indo-Bulgarian CC has played three matches so far, with none been lost. On the other hand, their opponents, Indian Tuskers CC faced a disappointing loss to MU Dons in the first match. However, they covered it up with a nine-wicket win over Barbarian CC on Tuesday.

TUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the EuropeanCricket Network and on FanCode.

TUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC: Match Details

September 9 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC captain: Prakash Mishra

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC vice-captain: H Lakov

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC wicketkeeper: N Sunil

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC batsmen: P Mishra, H Lakov, S Jordaan

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC all-rounders: F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus, B Tahiri

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs IBCC Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC bowlers: Agagyul Ahamdhel, J Mathew, B Constantine

TUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indian Tuskers playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen

TUS vs IBCC ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Indian Tuskers: H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel

