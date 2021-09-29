TUS vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 29, 01.30 PM IST

TUS vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Tuskers and Knights: Tuskers are all set to lock horns with Knights in the upcoming match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The encounter will be played on September 29, Wednesday at 01.30 PM IST. Both the teams will be buzzing with confidence as they scripted victory in their opening match of the CSA T20 Cup.

Tuskers got better off Mpumalanga Rhinos by seven wickets in their first match in the T20 Championship. The game saw Rhinos batting first and posting just 112 runs to the scoreboard. In reply, Tuskers completed the target within 13 overs as Cameron Delport played a sublime knock of 72 runs. The team will be hoping for another victory on Wednesday to take an early lead in the competition.

Knights, on the other hand, defeated Titans in their first match by six wickets. It was an all-round performance as the franchise as they were decent in all facets of the game be it batting, bowling, or fielding. The team successfully chased 144 runs in 20 overs as Rilee Rossouw returned with an impressive knock of 73 runs.

Ahead of the match between Tuskers and Knights; here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs KTS Telecast

The Tuskers vs Knights match will not be broadcasted in India.

TUS vs KTS Live Streaming

Tuskers vs Knights match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official Youtube channel.

TUS vs KTS Match Details

The upcoming match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between Tuskers and Knights at the Mangaung Oval on September 29, Wednesday at 01.30 PM IST.

TUS vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Cameron Delport

Vice-Captain- Rilee Rossouw

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tshepang Dithole

Batters: Farhaan Behardien, Cameron Delport, Pite van Biljon, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Kyle Nipper, Jacques Snyman, Keith Dudgeon

Bowlers: Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius

TUS vs KTS Probable XIs:

Tuskers: Cameron Delport, Andile Mokgakane, Keith Dudgeon, Gareth Dukes, Tshepang Dithole(w), Kyle Nipper, Zakariya Paruk, Thula Ngcobo, Nduduzo Mfoza, Luke Schlemmer, Michael Erlank(c)

Knights: Rilee Rossouw, Pite van Biljon(c), Farhaan Behardien, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jacques Snyman, Wandile Makwetu(w), Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden, Mbulelo Budaza, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here