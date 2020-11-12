TUS vs LIO Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Lions XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TUS vs LIO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUS vs LIO Dream11 Best Picks / TUS vs LIO Dream11 Captain / TUS vs LIO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Tuskers XI will clash with Lions XI in the fourth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 series, which began yesterday. This will be their first match in the tournament and both will be looking to make a winning start. The teams look evenly matched on paper, however, not much can be said with certainty before the contest. The match will be played at 02:30 pm on Thursday, November 15 at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

TUS vs LIO Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Lions XI Live Streaming

All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

TUS vs LIO Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Lions XI: Live Score / Scorecard

TUS vs LIO Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Lions XI: Match Details

November 12 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI captain: Mohit Mittan

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI vice-captain: Fabid Ahmed

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI wicketkeeper: Sidharth Sankar

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI batsmen: Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI all-rounders: Fabid Ahmed, Priyam Ashish, R Vivekanandan

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Lions XI bowlers: R Palani, S Venkadesan, Sagar Udeshi

TUS vs LIO Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI playing 11 against Lions XI: Sidharth Sankar (WK), Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Pankaj Singh, Ilakkia Venthan S

TUS vs LIO Siechem Pondicherry T20, Lions XI playing 11 against Tuskers XI: R Ayyanar (WK), Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, M Malairaja, B Surendar, Akash V Tomar, R Vivekanandan, T Nataraj, K Vignesh, R Palani, S Venkadesan