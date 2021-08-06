​TUS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 06, 9:30 AM IST

TUS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tuskers XI and Lions XI:Tuskers XI will square off against Lions XI in the third match of the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the thriller on August 06, Friday at 9:30 AM IST.

Tuskers XI will be playing their first match of the competition on Friday. The team has a balanced and talented squad and are expected to give a tough fight to Lions XI. Tuskers are coming after a decent ride in the previous edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. They finished at the fourth position on the points table after securing victory in three out of five league matches.

Lions XI, on the other hand, featured in the curtain-raiser of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 against Tigers XI. The lions didn’t start off on an ideal note as they scripted a defeat in their first match by 33 runs. Entering the contest on Friday, Lions will be hoping to change their fortunes and find their winning rhythm.

Ahead of the match between Tuskers XI and Lions XI; here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs LIO Telecast

The Tuskers XI vs Lions XI match will not be televised in India.

TUS vs LIO Live Streaming

The TUS vs LIO game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TUS vs LIO Match Details

The match between Tuskers XI and Lions XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 06, Friday at 9:30 AM IST.

TUS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain -R Ayyannar

Vice-Captain - Alankrit Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Ayyannar

Batsmen: K Aravind, N Janarthanan, A Kamaleeshwaran, Alankrit Agarwal, Anant Gharat

All-rounders: Fabid Ahmed, Kannan Vignesh

Bowlers: Satyanarayana Raju, M Mathan, Satish Jangir

TUS vs LIO Probable XIs:

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, N Janarthanan, P Kumar, Alankrit Agarwal, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Fabid Ahmed, Venkadesan S, Satyanarayana Raju, Rohan S, R Palani

Lions XI: R Ayyanar, Ajith Kumar A, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, B Surendar, S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, Santha Moorthy, M Mathan, P Murugan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here