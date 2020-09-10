TUS vs MUS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The Indian Tuskers have their task cut out as they take on the Medical University Sofia in the Match 18 today. In the last encounter they had, MUS posted a comfortable victory by a margin of 34 runs. TUS, with just one win so far in the tournament, desperately needs a win here.
The TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria match will be played out at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 3:30 PM IST on September 10.
TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia: Match Details
September 10 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia captain: Ishaan De Silva
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia vice-captain: Akshay Harikumar
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia wicketkeeper: Nikhil Oliviera
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia batsmen: Ishaan De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Benhur Benjamin
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia all-rounders: Bipin Gattapur, Delrick Vinu, Akshay Harikumar, Fayyas Mohammad
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia bowlers: Albin Jacob, Aarush Sajjad, Shaun Dillon, Jake Mathew
TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indian Tuskers playing 11 against Medical University Sofia: Benhur Benjamin, Clix John, Nezer Varghese, Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil (WK), Fayyas Mohammad, Romald Lazarus, Ken Shaji, Bradleey Constantine, Shaun Dillon, Jake Mathew
TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Medical University Sofia playing 11 against Indian Tuskers: Ishaan De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Albin Jacob, Omar Rasool, Nikhil Oliviera (WK), Bipin Gattapur, Delrick Vinu, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad, Huzaif Yusuf, Albin Jacob
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
TUS vs MUS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TUS vs MUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUS vs MUS Dream11 Best Picks / TUS vs MUS Dream11 Captain / TUS vs MUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings