Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

TUS vs MUS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TUS vs MUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUS vs MUS Dream11 Best Picks / TUS vs MUS Dream11 Captain / TUS vs MUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

Cricketnext Staff |Trending Desk |September 10, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team ECS T10 Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 10, 2020

The Indian Tuskers have their task cut out as they take on the Medical University Sofia in the Match 18 today. In the last encounter they had, MUS posted a comfortable victory by a margin of 34 runs. TUS, with just one win so far in the tournament, desperately needs a win here.

The TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria match will be played out at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 3:30 PM IST on September 10.

TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia: Match Details

September 10 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia captain: Ishaan De Silva

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia vice-captain: Akshay Harikumar

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia wicketkeeper: Nikhil Oliviera

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia batsmen: Ishaan De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Benhur Benjamin

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia all-rounders: Bipin Gattapur, Delrick Vinu, Akshay Harikumar, Fayyas Mohammad

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 TUS vs MUS Dream11 team for Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia bowlers: Albin Jacob, Aarush Sajjad, Shaun Dillon, Jake Mathew

TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indian Tuskers playing 11 against Medical University Sofia: Benhur Benjamin, Clix John, Nezer Varghese, Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil (WK), Fayyas Mohammad, Romald Lazarus, Ken Shaji, Bradleey Constantine, Shaun Dillon, Jake Mathew

TUS vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Medical University Sofia playing 11 against Indian Tuskers: Ishaan De Silva, Kevin Dsouza, Albin Jacob, Omar Rasool, Nikhil Oliviera (WK), Bipin Gattapur, Delrick Vinu, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad, Huzaif Yusuf, Albin Jacob

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 live scoreECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 live streamingFantasy TipsTUS vs MUS dream11TUS vs MUS dream11 predictionTUS vs MUS dream11 teamTUS vs MUS dream11 top picksTUS vs MUS live score

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more