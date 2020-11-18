- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
TUS vs PAN Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The third-ranked Tuskers XI will go up against the second-ranked Panthers XI in the Siechem Pondicherry T20 series. PAN have won two of their four matches and lost one, while TUS have won one and lost one and the rest of the three matches they had were drawn owing to rain. The weather looks better today and both teams can hope to have a decent contest here. The match is scheduled at 02:00 pm IST at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.
- Cricketnext Staff Trending Desk
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
TUS vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI Live Streaming
All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
TUS vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI: Live Score / Scorecard
TUS vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI: Match Details
November 18 – 02:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs PAN Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs PAN Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI captain: Ameer Zeeshan N
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs PAN Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI vice-captain: Priyam Ashish
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs PAN Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI wicketkeeper: George Samuel A
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs PAN Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI batsmen: Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit, Mohit Mittan, Neyan Kangayan
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs PAN Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI all-rounders: Fabid Ahmed, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Trivedi
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs PAN Dream11 team for Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI bowlers: A Aravindaraj, T A Abeesh, Sagar Udeshi
TUS vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Tuskers XI playing 11 against Panthers XI: Sidharth Sankar (WK), Nitish Manik Salekar, Mohit Mittan, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Fabid Ahmed, Priyam Ashish, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Ilakkia Venthan S
TUS vs PAN Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI playing 11 against Tuskers XI: George Samuel A (WK), Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit, Shivam Singh S, J Karthikeyan, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Bhupender Chauhan, A Aravindaraj, T A Abeesh
Summary: TUS vs PAN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TUS vs PAN Dream11 Best Picks / TUS vs PAN Dream11 Captain / TUS vs PAN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking