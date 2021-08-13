TUS vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 13, 01:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: TUS vs PAN dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tuskers XI and Panthers XI August 13, 01:30 PM IST

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tuskers XI and Panthers XI:

The 14th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Tuskers XI locking horns with Panthers XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Tuskers XI and Panthers XI on August 13, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

Tuskers XI aren’t enjoying an ideal run in the competition. The team had a torrid start to their campaign as they lost their first two matches in the competition. Tuskers came up in the match against Tigers XI by six wickets. However, the team lost their previous game against Sharks XI after failing to chase 190 runs in 20 overs. With three losses and one victory, the Sharks are fifth in the points table.

Panthers XI, on the other hand, are enjoying a tremendous ride. The team is unbeatable in the league so far as they have encountered a victory in all their three league games. They will start the contest on Friday as favorites.

Ahead of the match between Tuskers XI and Panthers XI; here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs PAN Telecast

The Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI match will not be televised in India.

TUS vs PAN Live Streaming

The TUS vs PAN game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TUS vs PAN Match Details

The match between Tuskers XI and Panthers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 13, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Parandaman Thamaraikannan

Vice-Captain- Ameer Zeeshan N

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Avinash Jadhav

Batsmen: K Aravind, Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Aleti Karthik Reddy

All-rounders: Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, Parandaman Thamaraikannan

Bowlers: Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Santhosh Kumaran S, A Aravindaraj

TUS vs PAN Probable XIs:

Tuskers XI: Palani R, Aleti Karthik Reddy, Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Kumar P, Ankit Agarwal, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, A Aravindaraj, S Venkadesan, Rohan S, K Aravind, Fabid Ahmed (c)

Panthers XI: Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit (c), Ameer Zeeshan N, George Samuel A (wk), Ashith Rajiv, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew M, J Manikandan, Iqlas Naha, Santhosh Kumaran S

