TUS vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 Tuskers XI vs Panthers XI match 26, August 19, 01:30 PM IST

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Tuskers XI and Panthers XI:In the upcoming 26th match of the Pondicherry T20 2021 Tournament, table-toppers Panthers XI will square off against bottom rung Tuskers XI on Thursday, August 19. The game will be hosted at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry and starts at 01:30 PM IST.

Panthers XI and Tuskers XI are experiencing contrasting fortunes in the T20 tournament so far. The Panthers have performed brilliantly in the league thus far and are currently occupying the summit spot in the points table. They have secured victory in seven out of eight league matches. The Rohit Damodaran-led side will be coming into the contest on Thursday after defeating Lions XI by two wickets in their previous match.

On the contrary, the Tuskers are not having an ideal run in the competition. Fabid Ahmed and Co. have a solitary win to their name from seven matches so far. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings with just four points.

Ahead of the match between Tuskers XI and Panthers XI; here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs PAN Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

TUS vs PAN Live Streaming

The game can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

TUS vs PAN Match Details

The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, August 19, at 01:30 PM IST.

TUS vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ameer Zeeshan N

Vice-Captain: P Thamaraikannan

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Yash Jadhav

Batsmen: K Aravind, Rohit Damodaran, Satyanarayana Raju, Sidak Singh

All-rounders: Fabid Ahmed, P Thamaraikannan, Ameer Zeeshan N

Bowlers: Aravindaraj A, R Palani, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

TUS vs PAN Probable XIs:

Tuskers XI: P Kumar, P Thamaraikannan, Satyanarayana Raju, Yash Jadhav, Fabid Ahmed (C), Kaladi Nagur Babu, K Aravind, R Palani, S Venkadesan, Aleti Karthik Reddy, N Janarthanan

Panthers XI: Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Ganesaraj G, Rohit Damodaran (C), Sidak Singh, Mohan Doss Rn, Ameer Zeeshan N, Abin Mathew M, Tharun J, Abin Mathew, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Aravindaraj A

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here