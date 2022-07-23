TUS vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tuskers XI vs Sharks XI Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 20, July 23, 7:30 pm IST

TUS vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 20 between Tuskers XI and Sharks XI: Tuskers XI will take on Sharks XI in the Pondicherry T20 2022 tournament on Saturday, July 23. The Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry will be the venue for the match. Live action will be underway at 7:30 pm IST.

Tuskers have had a dismal season so far and are placed at the second last position in the table. Tuskers have three wins and as many defeats in the tournament and have managed only 6 points till now. They had to face another loss at the hands of the Bulls XI in their last encounter. Skipper R Ayyanar will be looking to change their fortunes and secure a win on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sharks XI have been in tremendous form and sit just below the Panthers XI in the table having played one match less. In their previous fixture, they defeated Tigers XI by 47 runs. The Sharks will be hoping to continue their good run in the tournament and claim the top position.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in the 20th match of the tournament.

Ahead of the Pondicherry T20 2022 match 20 between Tuskers XI and Sharks XI; here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs SHA Telecast

The match between Tuskers XI and Sharks XI will not be telecast in India.

TUS vs SHA Live Streaming

The match between Tuskers XI and Sharks XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TUS vs SHA Match 20 Details

The TUS vs SHA match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry on Saturday, July 23, at 7:30 pm IST.

TUS vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kamaleeshwaran A

Vice-Captain: Nitin Kumar S

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravindraj Ravichandran, Ayyanar R

Batsmen: Kamaleeshwaran A, Akshay Jain S, Mathan M

All-rounders: Raghu Sharma, Nitin Kumar S, Premraj Rajavelu

Bowlers: Vishal Khokhar, Abeesh T A, Vignesh K



Tuskers XI vs Sharks XI Possible Starting XI:

Tuskers XI Predicted Line-up: Ayyanar R(c & wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Akash Kargave, Thennavan N, Mathan M, Santhamoorthy S, Nitin Kumar S, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Vignesh K, Saurabh Yadav

Sharks XI Predicted Line-up: Chiranjeevi G (c), Akshay Jain S, AS Govindarajan, Logesh Prabagaran, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Aravindraj Ravichandran(wk), Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Abeesh T A

