TUS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 30, 01.30 PM IST

TUS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Tuskers and Titans: Tuskers are all set to lock horns with Titans in the upcoming match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The encounter will be played on September 30, Thursday, at 01.30 PM IST. Tuskers and Titans Kickstarted the CSA T20 Cup in contrasting fashion.

Tuskers were phenomenal in their opening match in the T20 league as they crushed Mpumalanga Rhinos by seven wickets. Opting to bat first, Rhinos delivered an underwhelming performance as they ended up with just 112 runs. The credit for the same goes to Tuskers bowlers and they flaunted their talent and discipline. Batting in the second innings, Tuskers completed the target within 13 overs to take an early lead in the T20 competition.

Titans, on the other hand, lost a close encounter against Knights by six wickets. Titans scored 143 runs in their first match of the T20 league. However, the score wasn’t enough considering the Knights’ decorated batting unit. The Pite van Biljon-led side chased the total in 19.1 overs to occupy second place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Tuskers and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

TUS vs TIT Telecast

The Tuskers vs Titans match will not be broadcasted in India.

TUS vs TIT Live Streaming

Tuskers vs Titans match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s official Youtube channel.

TUS vs TIT Match Details

The upcoming match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will be played between Tuskers and Titans at the Mangaung Oval on September 30, Thursday, at 01.30 PM IST.

TUS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Cameron Delport

Vice-Captain- Dayyaan Galiem

Suggested Playing XI for TUS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tshepang Dithole, Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Dean Elgar, Cameron Delport, Sibonelo Makhanya

All-rounders: Kyle Nipper, Dayyaan Galiem, Keith Dudgeon

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Thula Ngcobo, Okuhle Cele

TUS vs TIT Probable XIs:

Tuskers: Andile Mokgakane, Keith Dudgeon, Gareth Dukes, Tshepang Dithole, Kyle Nipper, Nduduzo Mfoza, Luke Schlemmer, Cameron Delport, Michael Erlank, Zakariya Paruk, Thula Ngcobo

Titans: Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Gihahn Cloete, Sibonelo Makhanya, Jiveshan Pillay, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Okuhle Cele, Ayabulela Gqamane, Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand

