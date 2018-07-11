Tushar Arothe Disappointed With CoA's Handling of Difference Between Coach and Players

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 11, 2018, 8:38 AM IST
In a repeat of the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga, India women’s coach Tushar Arothe has now resigned after reports emerged that senior players Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and expressed their displeasure over working with Arothe. It was another case of a fallout between the coach and the senior players.

While Arothe said that he quit due to personal reasons, he was not too pleased with the way the CoA handled the whole affair. “There’s no hard feelings between the players and myself and any other support staff. I’m quitting due to a personal reason. I wish the girls well in the forthcoming series and in the World Cup,” Arothe told TOI.

“Why were I and the players called separately to sort this out? Everyone should have been called together.”

The training methods came under discussion as Arothe reportedly wanted two sessions in the day for the players while the cricketers wanted one long session. But the coach made it clear that it was the coaching staff’s decision to plan training sessions.

“You can’t allow practice methods to be dictated by the girls. If these girls want to achieve something, they need to come out of their comfort zone,” said Arothe.

The BCCI on Tuesday sent in a release which said: "The BCCI on Tuesday accepted India women's team coach Mr. Tushar Arothe's resignation. Mr. Arothe cited personal reasons behind his resignation and thanked the BCCI for giving him an opportunity to work with the Indian women's cricket team."

