TVS vs AMA Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 28, 1:30 AM IST

TVS vs AMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between The Vision Shipping and Al Mohrab The Warriors: Al Mohrab The Warriors and The Vision Shipping will square off against each other in the Thursday match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the much-fancied game on April 28, Thursday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The Vision Shipping are doing a great job in the league. They have won both their league games to occupy the top spot in the points table. The team defeated Karwan Strikers in its first game by six wickets while their second win came against Dubai Aviators by 57 runs.

On the other hand, Al Mohrab The Warriors lost their last game against Karwan Strikers by 32 runs. Strikers scored 115 runs in their ten overs while Warriors ended up with only 83 runs. The skipper Asfandyar Khan need to play more responsibly. With one loss and one win, AMA is third in the Pool B points table.

Ahead of the match between The Vision Shipping and Al Mohrab The Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

TVS vs AMA Telecast

The Vision Shipping vs Al Mohrab The Warriors game will not be telecast in India

TVS vs AMA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TVS vs AMA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:30 AM IST on April 28, Thursday.

TVS vs AMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shahbaz Ali

Vice-Captain: Saqib Rehman

Suggested Playing XI for TVS vs AMA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sajjad Ali Hashmi, Sheraz Khan

Batters: Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Saqib Rehman

All-rounders: Hassan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Asfandyar Khan

Bowlers: Muhibullah Khan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Jawad Ghani

TVS vs AMA Probable XIs

The Vision Shipping: Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Saqib Mahmood (c), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Salman Khan, Muhammad Rohid

Al Mohrab The Warriors: Saqib Khan, Imran Khan, Rehman Gul, Asfandyar Khan (c), Abdul Qabiz, Ikram Janjua, Sheraz Khan (wk), Muhibullah Khan, Hassan Khan, Saqib Rehman, Rishabh Mukherjee

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here