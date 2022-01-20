TVS vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 20, 10:00 PM IST

TVS vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between The Vision Shipping and Bukhatir XI:The 17th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be played between The Vision Shipping and Bukhatir XI. The two teams will go up against each other at 10:00 PM IST on January 20, Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The Vision Shipping have made a disappointing start to the T20 Championship. The team lost both their first games at the hands of Interglobe Marine and Brother Gas by 146 and 157 runs, respectively. The two massive losses have dented the team’s confidence and they will hope to win a game or two to boost their morale. For Vision Shipping to excel, the batters need to put up a good show with the bat.

Bukhatir XI, on the other hand, have done a decent job, winning two and losing as many games. The franchise lost their first two games by a decent margin of 18 and 66 runs. However, they regrouped themselves and made a comeback by winning their next two matches. Bukhatir will hope to continue the same trend to take an early lead in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between The Vision Shipping and Bukhatir XI; here is everything you need to know:

TVS vs BUK Telecast

TVS vs BUK match will not be telecasted in India.

TVS vs BUK Live Streaming

The Vision Shipping vs Bukhatir XI game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TVS vs BUK Match Details

The Vision Shipping vs Bukhatir XI contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 20, Thursday.

TVS vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Halan

Vice-Captain: Dilshan Munaweera

Suggested Playing XI for TVS vs BUK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah

Batters: Dilshan Munaweera, Jamshaid Zafar, Ali Abid

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ali, Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Mohammad Halan

Bowlers: Malinda Pushpakumara, Sadaf Hussain, Muhammad Mudassar

TVS vs BUK Probable XIs:

The Vision Shipping: Malinda Pushpakumara, Dilshan Munaweera, Saqib Mahmood, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sajjad Malook, Sadaf Hussain, Zubair Zuhaib, Abdul Rehman, Junaid Shamzu

Bukhatir XI: Muhammad Mudassar, Unaib Rehman, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah (c & wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Renjith Mani, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Irfan Yousufzai, Mohammad Halan, Jamshaid Zafar, Ankur Sangwan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here