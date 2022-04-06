TVS vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Match 21, April 6, 9:30 pm IST

TVS vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between The Vision Shipping and V Eleven: The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on V Eleven (VEN) in Wednesday’s clash of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 pm IST. Both sides ended up with contrasting results from their season openers. Vision Shipping registered an easy win over HKSZ Stars by 49 runs in their maiden game. Despite setting up a marginal target of 156 runs, their bowlers did well to bundle out the opposition to just 106 runs in the end.

V Eleven, on the contrary, had a terrible start to their campaign, as they lost to Future Mattress and HKSZ Stars by 101 runs and 38 runs respectively. Their batting line-up needs to find feet and start scoring soon, as their failure has been the biggest cause for both their losses.

Both sides will be keen to win the upcoming game for different reasons and fans can check the TVS vs VEN Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

TVS vs VEN Telecast

The Vision Shipping vs V Eleven game will not be telecast in India.

TVS vs VEN Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TVS vs VEN Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 9:30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 6.

TVS vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sami Ur Rahman

Vice-Captain: Jamshaid Butt

Suggested Playing XI for TVS vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Umar-Arshad

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Vibhor Shahi, Jamshaid Butt, Sami Ur Rahman

All-rounders: Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Waseem

Bowlers: Mohammad Jamshaid, Mohammad Nadeem, Irad Ali

TVS vs VEN Probable XIs:

The Vision Shipping: Saqib Mahmood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Ali Abid, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Jawad Ghani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Umar-Arshad (WK), Sajjad Malook, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid

V Eleven: Mohammad Waseem, Mithun Dhakkan, Vibhor Shahi, Amir ullah Khan (WK), Fujail Farooqui (C), Bilal Sharif, Anil Sharma or Jamshaid Butt, Sajid Khan, Deep Kundnani, Mohammad Jamshaid, Tarun Kumar

