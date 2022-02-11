TW vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, European Cricket League 2022 Qualifier 1, February 11, 1:30 PM IST

TW vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Tunbridge Wells and Austrian Cricket Tigers: The Tunbridge Wells (TW) will lock horns with the Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) in the first Qualifier of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 on Friday, February 11. ACT ended at the top of the points table of this season of the ECL T10, whereas TW finished at the second spot on the points table after the league stage, in which both sides won four of the five games. The last time the two teams played against each other in this season, the TW team beat ACT by 10 wickets.

Going into the qualifier stage, both sides have big names and young talent in their ranks. They have played some excellent cricket this season, which should make for a good contest. The TW vs ACT match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST and fans can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

TW vs ACT Telecast

The TW vs ACT match will not be telecast in India.

TW vs ACT Live Streaming

The Tunbridge Wells vs Austrian Cricket Tigers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TW vs ACT Match Details

The Tunbridge Wells vs Austrian Cricket Tigers contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 1:30 PM IST, on Friday, February 11.

TW vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Umair Tariq

Vice-Captain: Imran Asif

Suggested Playing XI for TW vs ACT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Chris Williams, Umair Tariq

Batters: Ahsan Yousef, Mirza Ahsan, Alex Williams

All-rounders: Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Marcus O’Riordan

Bowlers: Bailey Wightman, Sahel Zadran, Matt Barker

TW vs ACT Probable XIs

Tunbridge Wells: Alex Williams, Ian McLean, Viraj Bhatia, Chris Williams (WK), Marcus O’Riordan, Liam Buttery, Joe McCaffrey, Dave Smith, Bailey Wightman, Michael Waller, Matt Barker

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Ahsan Yousef (C), Balwinder Singh, Mirza Ahsan, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq (WK), Tauqir Asif, Sikandar Iqbal, Ahmad Chaudhary, Adal Afzal, Sahel Zadran

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here