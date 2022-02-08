TW vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match 10, February 8, 9:30 PM IST

TW vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Tunbridge Wells and Austrian Cricket Tigers: Top two sides of Group A – the Tunbridge Wells (TW) will lock horns with Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) in match no. 10 of the European Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday, February 8, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Both sides have won their opening two games and are level on points (4) in the Group A standings. However, the Tigers currently occupy the top spot with a better net-run-rate of +5.900.

The upcoming match will be the third for the two teams, who are coming off comfortable wins from their previous games. TW-team beat Helsinki Tigers by 10-runs last time out, whereas the ACT outfit defeated Dreux by 16 runs in their second match of the tournament.

The TW vs ACT match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST and fans can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

TW vs ACT Telecast

TW vs ACT match will not be telecasted in India.

TW vs ACT Live Streaming

The Tunbridge Wells vs Austrian Cricket Tigers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TW vs ACT Match Details

The Tunbridge Wells vs Austrian Cricket Tigers contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 9:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, February 8.

TW vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahsan Yousuf

Vice-Captain: Dave Smith

Suggested Playing XI for TW vs ACT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Umair Tariq, Chris Williams

Batters: Ahsan Yousuf, Alex Williams, Mirza Ahsan

All-rounders: Marcus O’Riordan, Imran Asif, Dave Smith

Bowlers: Bailey Wightman, Tauqir Asif, Matt Barker

TW vs ACT Probable XIs:

Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Marcus O’Riordan, Dave Smith, Hugo Williams, Michael Waller, Ian McLean, Bailey Wightman, Jonny Shepherdson, Liam Buttery (WK), Mark Mclean

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Ahsan Yousuf (C), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Mirza Ahsan, Sahel Zadran, Ahmad Chaudhry (WK), Adal Afzal, Azhar Mehmood, Tauqir Asif

