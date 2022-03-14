TW vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week - Match 1, March 14, 1:30 pm IST

TW vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week - Match 1 between Tunbridge Wells and Brigade: After a month of action across five different groups, we are now all set for the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 Championship Week. The winner of the ECL T10 2022 competition will be decided in this tournament. Tunbridge Wells face Brigade in the first match of Champions Week of the ECL T10 2022 on March 14 at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain. This game is scheduled to commence at 1:30 pm IST.

Tunbridge Wells won four of the five matches to sit second in the Group A standings, while Brigade also finished second in Group B points table after winning four of their five league stage fixtures. Both sides are well aware of the pitch conditions and will be aiming to take the lead in this crucial first Championship game on Monday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Tunbridge Wells and Brigade; here is everything you need to know:

TW vs BRI Telecast

Tunbridge Wells vs Brigade game will not be telecast in India.

TW vs BRI Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TW vs BRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain at 1:30 pm IST on Monday, March 13.

TW vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain-I

Vice-Captain: Dave Smith

Suggested Playing XI for TW vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Chris Williams

Batters: Adam McDaid, Alex Williams, Ian McLean

All-rounders: Iftikhar Hussain-I, Dave Smith, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton

Bowlers: David Barr, Matt Barker, Bailey Wightman

TW vs BRI Probable XIs:

Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams, Liam Buttery, Alex Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Allan McLean, Hugo Williams, Dave Smith, Christian Davis, Will Stickler, Bailey Wight man, Matt Barker

Brigade: Simon Olphert, Adam McDaid, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Jack Hall, Iftikhar Hussain-la, Graeme McCarter, Andrew Britton, Ryan MacBeth, David Barr, Ryan Barr

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here