TW vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA All Star T10 2021 Match 24, December 5, 4:30 pm IST

TW vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA All Star T10 2021 match between Tamco Warriors and Global Stars: The Tamco Warriors (TW) and the Global Stars (GS) play against each other in match no. 24 of the MCA All-Star T10 2021 on Sunday, December. Both sides have the same win-loss record and same number of points (4) after three games played so far. However, the Stars are a spot above their opponents in the points table due to a better net-run-rate. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm IST.

The Global Stars were able to win against the Soba cricket club last time out with a fantastic effort from both departments. Meanwhile, the Warriors after consecutive wins, faltered against UFC, who defeated them by seven wickets earlier on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Tamco Warriors and Global Stars; here is everything you need to know:

TW vs GS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Tamco Warriors vs Global Stars match in India

TW vs GS Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Tamco Warriors vs Global Stars match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

TW vs GS Match Details

Tamco Warriors vs Global Stars match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, December 5, at 4:30 pm IST.

TW vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Md Lutfur Rahman Pevrej

Vice-Captain: M Idrees

Suggested Playing XI for TW vs GS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: M Idrees, K Nazmul Islam

Batters: Abdulla Shahid, Mohsin Zaman, Kashif Khan, Anil Kumar Thakur

All-rounders: Saleh Shadman, Md Lutfur Rahman Pevrej

Bowlers: Jahed Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Md Shahidur Rahman

TW vs GS Probable XIs:

Tamco Warriors: MD Sulaiman, Michael Masih, Saleh Shadman, Mohsin Zaman, Syed Saad Ali Mir, Anil Kumar Thakur, Md Lutfur Rahman Pevrej, Kazi Nazmul Islam, Apurav Krishna Koyande, Mohammed Gurfan, Md Shahidur Rahman

Global Stars: Mohsan Idrees, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Waqar Haider, Abdulla Shahid, Muhammad Afzaal, Jahed Ahmed, Kashif Khan, Syed Tauqeer Hussain, Saif Ul Islam

