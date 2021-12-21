TW vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match, December 21, 04:30 PM IST

TW vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Tamco Warriors and Southern Hitters: Tamco Warriors will face Southern Hitters in the upcoming 13th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host the high-profile match at 04:30 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

Tamco Warriors were denied a dream start to their campaign in the T10 Championship. The team ended up losing their first game to Northern Strikers by 40 runs. The bowlers leaked a lot of runs during the match as Strikers posted a massive total of 131 runs in their ten overs. Warriors need to come with a better preparation on Tuesday.

Southern Hitters, on the other hand, are yet to play a full match in the competition. Hitters’ first game against SFI Panters Euro was washed out due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Tamco Warriors and Southern Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

TW vs SH Telecast

TW vs SH match will be not be telecasted in India.

TW vs SH Live Streaming

The Tamco Warriors vs Southern Hitters game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TW vs SH Match Details

The Tamco Warriors vs Southern Hitters contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 04:30 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

TW vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Syed Aziz

Vice-Captain- Saleh Shadman

Suggested Playing XI for TW vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kazi Nazmul Islam

Batters: Shankar Sathish, Anil Kumar Thakur, Md Shahidur Rahman

All-rounders: Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Saleh Shadman

Bowlers: Md Sulaiman, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Luqnam Hakimi

TW vs SH Probable XIs:

Tamco Warriors: MD Ahad Hossian, Saleh Shadman, Md Sulaiman, Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Koyande, Michael Masih, Anil Kumar Thakur (c), Md Luftur Rahman Pervej, Vinuja Galadegara, Md Shahidur Rahman, Kazi Nazmul Islam (wk)

Southern Hitters: Syed Aziz (c), Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Kevin Perera (wk), Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Luqnam Hakimi, Sidharth Karthik, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish

