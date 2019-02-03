Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Twitter Applauds Windies' Crushing Victory Over England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Windies completed a #10YearChallenge of their own as they crushed England in the second Test to win the Wisden Trophy after almost ten years.

The home side thrashed the No. 3 ranked Test side by 10 wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards International Stadium in Antigua, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series. And it was no surprise that it had Twitter talking about the feat.
















It was not all cheery for the hosts as Alzarri Joseph’s mother, Sharon Joseph passed away before the third day’s play of but it didn’t stop the brave youngster from opting to continue playing.






There was the usual postmortem post the defeat from the former players.










