Twitter Applauds Windies' Crushing Victory Over England

Most people in India love the West Indies but this Test series victory for the West Indies against England is fantastic for test cricket. Guts, grit and some real determination for a really comprehensive Test series win. Congratulations @windiescricket



— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 2, 2019





What a glorious effort by the West Indies to beat England by 10 wickets in the 2nd test. Great team effort! The world of cricket need them to be strong. Congratulations to West Indies cricket.

— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) February 2, 2019



Congraulations @windiescricket for a memorable Test series win against England. Loved the determination to do well and this certainly augurs well for their future. A special mention to young Alzarri Joseph for the courage he has shown despite his personal adversity #WIvsEng pic.twitter.com/mw7xaCSAtl

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 2, 2019



Well done West Indies. Fantastic clinical win and series victory. England, sort it out. I'm sick of watching this embarrassment, and it's not fair on our bowlers, who aren't bowling badly. Broad, Stokes and Anderson carrying this side #WIvENG



— Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) February 2, 2019





WI won by 381 runs. WI won by 10 wickets. In a series they were given very little chance. Not sure I can think of any other recent series when the tables were so stunningly turned

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 2, 2019



West Indies cricketer Alzarri Joseph, 22, was told his mother died this morning, yet he insisted on continuing in the Test Match & has bowled brilliantly today.

Outstanding courage & commitment. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/BxvWzT25lI



— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2019





Holder on Alzarri Joseph: “Two or 3 years ago I visited his Mum. She was not well but fought through and I felt it personally when I got the news she had passed away. To see him in tears was even harder. We got in the huddle and just wanted to do it for him, his Mum and family.”



— Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) February 2, 2019





My deepest condolences brother to you and family..May god give you strength and power to deal with this very difficult time..God bless you https://t.co/MPJCpSimI3

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 2, 2019



Well done the West Indies. Thoroughly deserved win. No one saw that coming!! Windies have been outstanding in all the areas you need in test cricket. Let’s hope we learn quickly from this for a big and exciting summer coming up! #engvsWI



— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 2, 2019





Remember - Tests weren’t a priority during this cycle for England Cricket. Their target was to win this years 50 over WC.



They’re still on course.

— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 2, 2019



The West Indies batting 131 overs in an innings on this wicket is a herculean effort.

Rather focus on that than England's effort.

Credit where it is due.#WIvENG

— Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) February 2, 2019



It is good to see a young WI team doing well mate the world game needs it. As disappointing that it has been for England yet again with the bat I know many are pleased to see WI doing well especially my parents https://t.co/P0cnAMg5No



— Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 2, 2019



First Published: February 3, 2019, 8:33 AM IST