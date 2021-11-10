Twitter Buzzing After Venkatesh Iyer Gets Maiden India Call-up

Venkatesh Iyer’s India call-up was a surprise but not unexpected. His exploits with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders once IPL 2021 resumed in UAE drove the franchise all the way to the final clash which culminating into a terrific turnaround considering how the franchise was struggling during the summer.

ALSO READ: IPL Standouts Iyer, Patel Gets India Call-ups

To those following Indian domestic cricket, Iyer wasn’t an unknown quantity considering what he did during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match as the 26-year-old slammed 198. However, the allrounder, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, introduced himself to a wider base and the world when asked to open the innings for KKR and slammed 370 runs at 41.11 including four half-centuries.

ALSO READ: BCCI to Assess Workload Before Picking a Team

Naturally, fans on Twitter had a lot to say on his selection for the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Very good selection by selecting Ruturaj Gaikward, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan— sreekar (@sreekar41555697) November 10, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer performed in domestic circuit Syed Mushtaq Ali as well. He has been tremendous with both bat and ball and does fill the criteria of the seam bowling all-rounder that the current team requires. I don’t see any problem in his selection.— MedKnight (@Knightokay) November 9, 2021

Iyer has played 53 T20s and scored 1249 runs at 39.03 including seven half-centuries. He has also taken 29 wickets at 24.03. In 24 List A games, he has 849 runs including two centuries and three fifties while in 10 first-class matches, the top-order batter has 545 runs and seven wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here