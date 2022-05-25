Twitter Can’t Believe R Ashwin Bowled a 131.6 km/h Delivery

Ravichandra Ashwin has donned multiple hats for Rajasthan Royals in this season of the Indian Premier League. Apart from his usual expertise of bowling off-spin, Ashwin on various occasions chipped in with crucial knocks for his teams. But during the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, Ashwin did something that is usually not expected from a spinner. In the eighth over during the Gujarat innings, Ashwin clocked the speed of 131.6 km/h with his usual off-spin action. Matthew Wade nudged the ball towards mid-wicket to pick up a single.

Though the speedometer showcased that Ashwin bowled a 131.6 km/h delivery, the Internet is not ready to believe it.

Sharing a screenshot of the screen, which flashed the spin great’s bowling speed, a user wrote, “131.6 kmph by Ashwin. Umm…what??”



A few, like this user, also raised suspicion over the technology.

I’m doubting this tech nowhttps://t.co/oB6ocnmRVY — Raviteja Rajavarapu  (@RajavarapuRavi) May 24, 2022

He wasn’t alone. “I always doubted this technology…. especially in this edition. The way Fraudran Malik pace increased match by match,” read the caption.

Kuch bhi…. I always doubted this technology…. especially in this edition.

The way Fraudran Malik pace increased match by match — Name cannot be blank (@sampath_prabhu) May 24, 2022

A few even drew comparison between Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings star Dwayne Bravo. “He bowls 135 + but the matter is he is changing as slow ball specialist like what Bravo did that’s why he bowls around 100 to 120,” read a comment.

He bowls 135 + but the matter is he is changing as slow ball specialist like what bravoo did that’s why he bowls around 100 to 120… — BALU KOHLI….. ❤️ (@BALUKOHLI3) May 25, 2022



“He wants to win Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery,” one person wrote.

“Kahi Shoaib Akhtar ka record Ashwin hi na tod de (Ashwin might just break Shoiab Akhtar’s record)” another tweet read.

He wants to win Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery — adi (@Aditya17Jha) May 24, 2022

Kahi Shoaib Akhtar ka record aswin hi na tod de 😂 — CHATRA RAM PARMAR (@chatra_parmar) May 24, 2022

The spinner who holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in the history of the game is Shahid Afridi at 134 kmph.

Meanwhile, Ashwin was not at his best in the crucial IPL match against Gujarat Titans. The right-arm spinner conceded 40 runs in his four-over quota, without scalping any wickets.

Though Rajasthan Royals tried their best to make a come back in the game, their bowling attack faced hiccups. Despite getting a good start, as Rajasthan had reduced Gujarat to 85/3, the Sanju Samson-led squad wasn’t able to keep the runs tight.

Hardik Pandya and David Miller thrashed Rajasthan Royals bowlers all across the park. Rajasthan did make a comeback in the last second over, all credit to Obed McCoy’s tight bowling. The equation was reduced to 16 runs off 6 balls. Unfortunately, speedster Pradish Krishna wasn’t able to defend it At the end, Rajasthan Royals faced a crushing defeat in the first Qualifier of IPL 2022.

Rajasthan will get another chance to make it to the IPL finals when they will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ashwin and Rajasthan need to be at their best if they want to fight the Gujarat Titans in the finals

