India vs Australia: Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Concussion Sub Yuzvendra Chahal Wins Man of the Match Award

While Yuzvendra Chahal's coming in as a concussion sub has created a mini-controversy, there is hardly any doubt that he was instrumental in taking India to victory in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra. He picked up three crucial wickets at the time Aussie openers were cruising at a rapid pace.

But Twitter can't keep calm after Chahal was given the Man of the Match award for his splendid performance. A heap of memes were circulated online for his performance. Here are a few of them -

Earlier, India brought in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I against Australia on Friday, a decision that appeared to irk Australia head coach Justin Langer who was seen discussing the issue with match referee David Boon at the Manuka Oval. Jadeja was seen limping immediately after being hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the 20th over of the Indian innings. The all-rounder had also taken a break after the third ball of the 19th over and his injury, which looked like a hamstring, had to be tended to.

