India vs Australia: Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Concussion Sub Yuzvendra Chahal Wins Man of the Match Award
While Yuzvendra Chahal's coming in as a concussion sub has created a mini-controversy, there is hardly any doubt that he was instrumental in taking India to victory in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra. He picked up three crucial wickets at the time Aussie openers were cruising at a rapid pace.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
While Yuzvendra Chahal's coming in as a concussion sub has created a mini-controversy, there is hardly any doubt that he was instrumental in taking India to victory in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra. He picked up three crucial wickets at the time Aussie openers were cruising at a rapid pace.
But Twitter can't keep calm after Chahal was given the Man of the Match award for his splendid performance. A heap of memes were circulated online for his performance. Here are a few of them -
Yuzvendra chahal --- PLAYER OF THE MATCH ..*LE....AUS TO JADDU #manjrekar #Kohli #jaddu #natrajan pic.twitter.com/zlQIzSk9Lo— Rohit Gaur (@therohitgaur) December 4, 2020
Man of the Match = Ravindra Chahal = Sir Ravindra Jadeja ( 44* and got injured ) + Yuzvendra Chahal (came as concussion substitute and 3/25)The epic T20 in 2020 !!#INDvsAUS— Leena P (@leenap_13) December 4, 2020
Australian team had studied for Ravindra JadejaBut Yuzvendra Chahalcame out of syllabus— Don'tMessWithMe(restrictions lagi hai) (@Sanskari_enough) December 4, 2020
#AUSvsIND #1stT20 Virat Kohli to Aaron Finch (on getting Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute in place of Ravindra Jadeja)*Your concussion substitute gets you 3 wickets* #chahal #concussion #substitute #jadeja pic.twitter.com/59DqvyYQc6— Sid says (@Siddz28) December 4, 2020
Bina Match khela @yuzi_chahal MAN OF THE MATCH #INDvsAUS #YuzvendraChahal #RAVINDRAJADEJA @SagarRathore_ pic.twitter.com/qs6MaflLlP— NIKHIL // #ShonaShona (@nikhil_gaurav20) December 4, 2020
Yuzvendra Chahal the Game Changer in #indvsausT20 pic.twitter.com/O6BDG1K5Jl— tony ⎊ (@joeys_chandler) December 4, 2020
Earlier, India brought in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I against Australia on Friday, a decision that appeared to irk Australia head coach Justin Langer who was seen discussing the issue with match referee David Boon at the Manuka Oval. Jadeja was seen limping immediately after being hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the 20th over of the Indian innings. The all-rounder had also taken a break after the third ball of the 19th over and his injury, which looked like a hamstring, had to be tended to.
