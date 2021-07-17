Twitter Can't Keep Calm as India-Pakistan Set to Face-off in Group Stages of T20 World Cup

ICC T20I World Cup 2021 announced the group stages for the main draw of the upcoming marquee tournament. Ardent cricket fans were elated to learn that India and Pakistan have been put together in the same group (Group B). Group B comprises India, Pakistan, and two game-changing teams in the form of Afghanistan and New Zealand. While Group A appears to be tougher than the second group as it has England, West Indies, Australia, and South Africa.

India-Pakistan cricketrivalry is not just an ordinary match it's an emotion for fans. As the clash is set to resume in senior men’s cricket, the last encounter between the two was back in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Excluding the 2009 and 2010 editions of the tournament, the Men in Blue and Pakistan squad have locked horns in every T20I World Cup. For the record, India have always remained at par when it comes to head-to-head encounters in the World Cups. After the groups were announced, excitement has already started to build up as the arch-rivals are slated to meet in Group B.

Twitterati cannot keep calm ever since the cricket clash between India and Pakistan was confirmed in the upcoming marquee tournament. It is also important to note that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will have their first face-off as captains.

According to a fan, Afghanistan will be the only challenge for India in Group B as the remaining 4 are easy walkovers. There were many to pointed out that for India, Group B was easy to compete with. One of the fans expressed his disappointment over India’s group and wrote, “India deserves better competition than this.”

It also appears that some cricket fans have not yet recovered from the defeat India faced in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. One of them wrote, “Easy group for India but will lose against New Zealand.” Some fans have already arrived at the conclusion of the match between Indian and Pakistan, while others simply can't control their excitement.

Who according to you will win the clash between India and Pakistan?

