Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal is a Cricket Fan, Check Out His Pictures Celebrating India's 2011 World Cup Title Win

India-born Parag Agarwal has succeeded Jack Dorsey as the CEO of micro-blogging platform Twitter. Parag, who has been working with Twitter for just over a decade, graduated from IIT Bombay and did his PhD from Stanford University.

Before taking over as CEO, he was their Chief Technological Officer and was responsible for Twitter’s technical strategy.

Soon after the news of Parag becoming new Twitter CEO became public knowledge, a couple of images of him celebrating Indian cricket team’s ODI World Cup win in 2011 began doing the rounds on social sphere.

Fair to say, Parag is a big cricket fan.

Agarwal thanked Dorsey and team for showing their support in him in a note on Twitter.

“Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together,” Agrawal said in a note he shared on the platform.

“The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today’s news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it’s a signal that the work we do here matters. Let’s show the world Twitter’s full potential," it read.

Earlier, Dorsey said it’s time the company moves on from its founders and that he has deep trust in Parag.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead," Dorsey said.

