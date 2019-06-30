Twitter Delighted as Rishabh Pant Makes World Cup Debut

An injury to Vijay Shankar, a ‘toe niggle’ to be precise, meant that Rishabh Pant who was flown in as a cover initially for the injury to their opener Shikhar Dhawan, got his first outing in the game against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday (June 30).
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) June 30, 2019
Best wishes to @RishabPant777 on his debut game today. Wat an experience it will b for him. A lifetime memory. Make it of ur own brother 👊 @StarSportsIndia @icc— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 30, 2019
— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 30, 2019
Rishabh Pant is an aggressive selection. He’s such a dangerous batsman in the middle overs & if this is a high-scoring match his addition will boost India. He might rob them of some stability but they have that in abundance. He is arguably the last piece of India’s jigsaw. #CWC19— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 30, 2019
— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 30, 2019
An Indian team with Rishabh Pant in it feels even more dangerous. Kind of remarkable its taken so long for him to play in this World Cup and wasn't even in the original squad— Tim (@timwig) June 30, 2019
— Tim (@timwig) June 30, 2019
Rishabh Pant made his T20I (Bengaluru 2017) plus Test debut (Trent Bridge 2018) against England. Now he is going to make his 50-over World Cup debut against England at Edgbaston. #CWC19— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) June 30, 2019
— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) June 30, 2019
So India confident enough to go with 5 bowlers and a bit of Jadhav and that means Vijay Shanker's utility is a bit reduced. Huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant. No 4 for your country is such a privilege. I hope he goes well.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019
Toe niggle? What sort of an excuse is this? Might as well say the dog ate his homework— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019
All the best, Rishabh Pant! From not being included in the initial squad to being a part of one of the most important games. Good luck!#ENGvIND— Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) June 30, 2019
— Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) June 30, 2019
Rishabh Pant in as it is all set for India (Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka) vs England game at Edgbaston. #TeamIndia #CWC19 #INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND #IND #ENG #indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/8bSsHRa5r3— Ameya Tilak (@ameyatilak) June 30, 2019
— Ameya Tilak (@ameyatilak) June 30, 2019
"He will hit you for a six, he will babysit your kids, He is Rishab Pant" #JaiHind— Hasnat (@manbehindstumpz) June 30, 2019
— Hasnat (@manbehindstumpz) June 30, 2019
Surprise Surprise. @RishabPant777 in. All the Best Rishabh Pant. Go well. Must get two more games now so that we can go semis with the Best XI. #INDvENG— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 30, 2019
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 30, 2019
Well, what's a tournament without a surprise #ViratKohli selection call. Rishabh Pant set to replace Vijay Shankar after all. #CWC19— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 30, 2019
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 30, 2019
So Rishabh Pant is in because Vijay Shankar has a slight niggle. Excited to see how he goes and also a challenge for India, to chase! #INDvENG #CWC19— Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 30, 2019
— Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 30, 2019
