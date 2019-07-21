Twitter Dissects India's Squads for Upcoming West Indies Tour

BCCI announced the squads for the upcoming tour of West Indies with quite a few players who have been part of the set-up being rested. With MS Dhoni having made himself unavailable for selection, Rishabh Pant was picked in the limited-overs squad. Hardik Pandya was rested from the entire tour while Jasprit Bumrah is only going to head to the Caribbean Islands to play the longest format of the game.
Twitter was, as usual, full of perspectives and different point of views, just like it is, on every Indian selection day.
I hope the selectors make it clear who the no 1 keeper for the tests is. Saha is clearly the better keeper, was the incumbent when injured. But if Pant is the keeper they want to go with, there is little to be gained by having Saha hanging around.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 21, 2019
Good to see both Shreyas Iyer and @im_manishpandey back in India colors. Both players with immense talent and ability should clearly grab this opportunity. @BCCI #WestIndies— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 21, 2019
Mayank Agarwal good enough to be picked for ODI squad in World Cup but not for West Indies ODIs. Clear indication that he was picked then also as cover for KL Rahul, who had a niggle from a fall on the boundary. https://t.co/BDiPFIeMnR — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 21, 2019
Will Rahul bat at 4 or will he now be the reserve opener? Perhaps Gill deserved a look in, instead of Pandey...No Hardik, so Jadhav could be important (if Virat trusts him to bowl. Remember, Rohit used him with great success in Asia Cup) https://t.co/Cvl7D8z6WS — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 21, 2019
Can’t have too many arguments against this Test side..but Rahane will need to perform https://t.co/qfiyzr4189— Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 21, 2019
With all due respect to MSK and his team as they've just had their last meeting in Indian Cricket, quite disappointed by some of the selections today. An opportunity lost I reckon. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) July 21, 2019
If an unfit shikar is picked why not an unfit @vijayshankar260 .. Or are you saying that he is dropped. If so, way too harsh considering he played only a few WC games.#INDvWI #baffling— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 21, 2019
Great to see Navdeep Saini in the limited-overs squad. Groom him now - he could be a real asset to Indian cricket in the years ahead #INDvWI #WIvIND — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) July 21, 2019
‘Team management asked for a left-hander. So we picked a middle-order batsman to replace an opener. Team management sent a written communication to send a cover for Rahul. So we sent an opener for a middle-order batsman’... Selection com has been on an elongated sabbatical. #BCCI— Shamik Chakrabarty (@shamik100) July 21, 2019
Fans wondering if Pandya is dropped, rather must accept the fact that he is in such an important position that he chooses to rest and will come back when he wants. 😀 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) July 21, 2019
Don’t need to say much on India’s squad selection, everyone knows that nothing will change until those in charge do.— Kieran (@BerbaSpin) July 21, 2019
Those pretty scores in WC saved KL Rahul. Else would have been thrown out of the ODI Squad on Dhawan's return. Needs to head back to Domestic circuit and regain the lost confidence. Could have happened only if we had better selectors!#WIvIND — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) July 21, 2019
No surprises in the 3 Indian teams. Perfect combinations chosen by so called ' inexperienced ' selectors. Mix of experienced & talented youngsters. Good job done M S K Prasad & his colleagues.— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) July 21, 2019
