Twitter Feels For Ambati Rayudu As He Decides To Hang His Boots

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
After being ignored continuously for the World Cup squad, Ambati Rayudu announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket through an email to BCCI.

“I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team."

The 33 year old was being considered as a top contender for the No.4 spot just months before the World Cup. However, loss of form resulted in him being dropped from the preliminary fifteen member squad.

While he was a part of the standbys list in the World Cup, Rishabh Pant was called in to replace Shikhar Dhawan and quite recently, Mayank Agarwal is expected to join the squad for the injured Vijay Shankar.

Rayudu retired with an aggregate of 1694 runs in ODIs coming at an average of 47.05, with three centuries and ten fifties. The right handed batsman has been a force to reckon in the Indian Premier League over the years, having represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Twitter was extremely shocked by the decision as they felt bad for the middle order batsman not getting his due. Here are some of the reactions with regards to his retirement:

