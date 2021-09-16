Twitter floods praises for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots after their first ever CPL win

St Kitts and Nevis Patriotswon the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 tournament. The team led by Dwayne Bravo defeated Saint Lucia Kings by three wickets to seal the win at the final match held at the Warner Park. Dominic Drakes became the player of the match after slamming 48 runs from 24 balls. He also remained not out till the end and also took one wicket. Opening batsman Chris Gayle was a huge disappointment as he got out at zero. Theside managed a total of 160 runs at the loss of seven wickets while Andre Fletcher side scored 159 runs at the loss of seven wickets.

Ever since the team’s iconic win, Twitter has been buzzing with all kinds of congratulatory messages. Many people have also shared some iconic moments of the match to express their admiration for some players. A fan of the team congratulated themfor their maiden win. He shared a screenshot of the precious moment and also lauded Drakes for his performance in the match.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are the champions of CPL 2021. They've won their first CPL title, what a run chase by them, what an innings by Dominic Drakes. pic.twitter.com/jJPKUXgYsA— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 15, 2021

PSL’s Quetta Gladiators andIPL’sChennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also extended their best wishes to the winning team for their exemplary performance in the final match of CPL 2021.

Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies cricketer, shared a picture of Drakes in action on the field. He also went on to the extent of calling Drakes the man of the moment.

Apologies for flooding your TL with Dominic Drakes but this is the man of the moment pic.twitter.com/vW6oM9Uywf— Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) September 15, 2021

Jamaica Tallawahs, who finished the league at the second last position on the point table with four wins and eight points out of 10 matches, also congratulated the CPL 2021 winners. Displaying true sportsmanship, the team congratulated SKN for their maiden win and called them “Absolutely Deserving!"

Meanwhile, batsman Evin Lewis of the winning team is also being showered with praises as he slammed the most number of sixes in the tournament. The batsman left cricket fans and critics impressed after hitting 38 sixes in the tournament.

This one is truly special forSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots as it is their maiden CPL win.

Keywords: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2021, cricket, Saint Lucia Kings

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here