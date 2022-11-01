Twitter Fumes at BCCI For Snubbing 'Once a Generational Talent' Prithvi Shaw

The BCCI on Monday announced the India squad for the upcoming three white-ball series which is to take place after T20 World Cup. India will first tour New Zealand for a five match T20I series which will be followed by an ODI series. Thereafter, they will tour Bangladesh where they will play a three match ODI series. With T20 World Cup over, focus now shifts to the 50 over format as the 2023 ODI World Cup is now approaching very fast.

Even as selector Chetan Sharma announced squad, there was amazement from various Indian fans across all social media channels as they discovered that Prithvi Shaw was not even considered. Despite making a century on debut back in October 2018, Shaw’s form dipped and he was out of recognition very very quickly. Nevertheless, he scored loads of runs while playing domestic cricket this season where he amassed 355 runs in six matches in Ranji Trophy and in seven matches in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he amassed 285 runs at 47.50 and at a strike rate of 191.27.

No Prithvi Shaw in the T20I squad?? Shame on the selectors. — Srikanth Dhulipala (@SrikanthDhul26) October 31, 2022

Feel for Prithvi Shaw. India announced 3 white ball squads today, in which two – all the seniors were rested but no space for a guy who has proven & made huge impact in domestic cricket. I don’t know what he has to do more to play in the Indian team. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2022

Prithvi Shaw constantly getting snubbed for the national team is getting weird at this point. Guy is the actual generational talent in terms of his ability and intent. Can’t believe this Sehwag regen hasn’t been given the run he deserves for whatever reasons. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 31, 2022

We must be the greatest cricket playing nation ever if Prithvi Shaw is not good enough to get into an India squad in any of the formats, leave alone make the XI! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 31, 2022

Rajat Patidar just started to perform this year and got into the Indian squad.

Whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan are performing far better than him for 2-3 years, they are still not in the squad.

Politics??? — YasH (@YasH_317) October 31, 2022

Instagram story of Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana – Players are disappointed and emotional too. pic.twitter.com/L5SDuHaVXn — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 31, 2022

Could anyone tell me what guys like Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw need to do to get a place in India’s Test and limited-overs teams’ respectively? As of now, it seems exceptional performances at the domestic level aren’t enough! — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) October 31, 2022



Earlier selector Chetan Sharma had said that the players like Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan will get their chance. “There is nothing wrong with Prithvi. We have to look at players who are already in system and doing well. We are in constant touch with him. He will get his chance very soon: Chetan Sharma on Prithvi Shaw’s non-selection.”

