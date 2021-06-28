CricketNext

Twitter Goes Berserk as BCCI Shares Picture of India Captain Shikhar Dhawan And Coach Rahul Dravid

Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Rahul Dravid (BCCI Photo)

Minutes after BCCI shared the post, cricket fans dropped in their view about the duo and some even compared them Kohli and Shastri.

India’s limited-overs squad is currently gearing up for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. As the regular captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are in England, the reins of the young squad will be in the hands of captain Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid has been named the coach.

India will be soon travelling to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is set to be played next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 27 once again introduced fans to the captain and coach of Team India for Sri Lanka tour.

In the post shared on Twitter, Dhawan and Dravid can be seen posing together. BCCI asked the fans if they are excited for the tournament as much as they are.

Soon after BCCI shared the post, cricket fans began replying with their views about the duo and some even compared them to Kohli and Shastri. Referring to the advertisement that featured Dravid as Indiranagar ka gunda, one of the users wrote that destruction is loading in Sri Lanka.

Another wrote that he believes Dravid has an ICC cup written in his coaching career. Some of the users even demanded BCCI to make Dravid permanently the coach of Indian cricket team.

Team India is scheduled to play ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka between July 13 and July 25. While Dhawan will lead the young Indian squad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

On the other hand, after facing an eight-wicket defeat in the ICC World Test Championship final at the hands of New Zealand in Southampton, the Kohli-led side is preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

June 28, 2021