Twitter Goes Berserk as BCCI Shares Picture of India Captain Shikhar Dhawan And Coach Rahul Dravid

India’s limited-overs squad is currently gearing up for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. As the regular captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are in England, the reins of the young squad will be in the hands of captain Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid has been named the coach.

India will be soon travelling to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is set to be played next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 27 once again introduced fans to the captain and coach of Team India for Sri Lanka tour.

In the post shared on Twitter, Dhawan and Dravid can be seen posing together. BCCI asked the fans if they are excited for the tournament as much as they are.

Say hello to #TeamIndia's captain & coach for the Sri Lanka tour 👋🤜🤛We are excited. Are you? 😃#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/OnNMzRX4ZB — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

Soon after BCCI shared the post, cricket fans began replying with their views about the duo and some even compared them to Kohli and Shastri. Referring to the advertisement that featured Dravid as Indiranagar ka gunda, one of the users wrote that destruction is loading in Sri Lanka.

Indira nagar ka Gunda with Gabbar 💥💥💀Destruction loading in Lanka 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/iukIjUov1f— Priyesh (@_priyeshh) June 27, 2021

Instead of the perpetually unaccountable @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc who have lost us yet another ICC trophy; we need to have this pair as coach and captain for the main England tour! @ajinkyarahane88 for test captain and @ImRo45 as white ball captain🙏 @SGanguly99 @JayShah pic.twitter.com/Rp0vu5IZrU— Kaustubh Pethe🇮🇳 (@kauspet) June 27, 2021

After @englandcricket series conclusion, @BCCI & @SGanguly99 will replace the useless coach @RaviShastriOfc with the proven legendary batsman-cum-captain-cum-coach #RahulDravid as permanent coach to bring in luck & get rid off bad luck from @BCCI team!!! pic.twitter.com/810HPdktMd— @Iam MmReDdY$ (@mmreddys2020) June 27, 2021

Another wrote that he believes Dravid has an ICC cup written in his coaching career. Some of the users even demanded BCCI to make Dravid permanently the coach of Indian cricket team.

I wholeheartedly believe that Dravid has an ICC World Cup written in his future portfolio as Coach— हर्ष श्रीवास्तव (@HarshSrivast) June 27, 2021

Yessssssss finally,,We literally want to see you for the #India'sHeadCoach #dravid sir #IndianCricketTeam need a coach like you…#DravidForCoach we waiting for you n the better results,,we love u sir..💙💙💙#SLvIND— itsmeSatya07 (@satyasivan07) June 27, 2021

We want Rahul sir as permanent team india coach…— Shivam Mishra (@ShivamM49866482) June 27, 2021

Bhai maza aa gaya pic.twitter.com/b6DD2am0AB— chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) June 27, 2021

Rahul Dravid - Most awaited Coach for the Indian Cricket Team 😍— Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) June 27, 2021

Gabbar and Gunda of Indira Nagar 🔥😎— VIRAT KOHLI👑🇮🇳 (@ammar_vk) June 27, 2021

Team India is scheduled to play ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka between July 13 and July 25. While Dhawan will lead the young Indian squad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

On the other hand, after facing an eight-wicket defeat in the ICC World Test Championship final at the hands of New Zealand in Southampton, the Kohli-led side is preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

