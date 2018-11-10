Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Twitter Goes Into Overdrive to Laud Harmanpreet Blockbuster

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 10, 2018, 1:03 AM IST
Twitter Goes Into Overdrive to Laud Harmanpreet Blockbuster

Harmanpreet Kaur will hope to captain India to ICC Women's World T20 glory. (Image: Twitter/ BCCIWomen)

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian to hit a century in the shortest format of the game in women’s cricket, when she smashed a 51-ball 103 against New Zealand in the opening game of the Women’s World T20 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India won the toss, elected to bat first and were in a spot of bother at 40 for 3 when skipper Kaur came to the crease. She joined forces with Jemimah Rodrigues and both combined to a stitch a mammoth 134-run stand to take India to their highest ever total in the World T20.

Kaur took her time but soon found her range. She hit seven fours and eight sixes during her 51-ball stay and refreshed memories of her knock against Australia in the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup. Kaur now has the most number of sixes for India in a T20 innings, beating her own record of five which came against Sri Lanka in September this year.

The cricket community took to social media to express their elation on the Indian skipper getting a ton.


Rohit Sharma joined in as well and said that it was an unbelievable knock from Harmanpreet.



























Harmanpreet Kaur
First Published: November 10, 2018, 12:06 AM IST
