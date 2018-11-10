Twitter Goes Into Overdrive to Laud Harmanpreet Blockbuster

Loading...
India won the toss, elected to bat first and were in a spot of bother at 40 for 3 when skipper Kaur came to the crease. She joined forces with Jemimah Rodrigues and both combined to a stitch a mammoth 134-run stand to take India to their highest ever total in the World T20.
Kaur took her time but soon found her range. She hit seven fours and eight sixes during her 51-ball stay and refreshed memories of her knock against Australia in the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup. Kaur now has the most number of sixes for India in a T20 innings, beating her own record of five which came against Sri Lanka in September this year.
The cricket community took to social media to express their elation on the Indian skipper getting a ton.
Harmanpreet Kaur , wonderful hundred. Great bat swing in a really zordaar innings pic.twitter.com/lTfG5hsSkD
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 9, 2018
Rohit Sharma joined in as well and said that it was an unbelievable knock from Harmanpreet.
What a start to women’s t20 cricket World Cup.Brilliant batting by @JemiRodrigues to keep things calm in the middle & supporting @ImHarmanpreet who played an unbelievable knock to become 1st Indian women to score t20 hundred .I’m sure bowlers can pull things off from here — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 9, 2018
What an innings by @ImHarmanpreet As Captain you want to lead well & in the #WT20 you want to start off well. She has certainly done that!! 103(51) 7x4 8x6!!! pic.twitter.com/IIwuk0Rns1
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 9, 2018
Diwali fireworks in Guyana! 8⃣ Sixes 7⃣ Fours 103 runs in 51 balls!!@imharmanpreet your rocketing sixes were just amazing.#WWT20 #INDvNZ #WhatAPlayer pic.twitter.com/7gYb85uKnl — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) November 9, 2018
3 from 15 to 103 from 51! @ImHarmanpreet maiden T20 was all class and has set the tone for the #WT20. #HarmanpreetKaur
— Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) November 9, 2018
UNSTOPPABLE@ImHarmanpreet #GoGirlsinBlue — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) November 9, 2018
Well done Harmanpreet!! Well played #WT20
— merissa aguilleira (@mraguilleira) November 9, 2018
Absolute Class!! #WT20 https://t.co/fm4Z5IhoBb— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) November 9, 2018
Well played @ImHarmanpreet what an innings 103 in 51 balls #icc woman t20 World Cup# WI— Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) November 9, 2018
First Published: November 10, 2018, 12:06 AM IST