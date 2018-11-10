Twitter Goes Into Overdrive to Laud Harmanpreet Blockbuster

Harmanpreet Kaur will hope to captain India to ICC Women's World T20 glory. (Image: Twitter/ BCCIWomen)

Harmanpreet Kaur , wonderful hundred. Great bat swing in a really zordaar innings pic.twitter.com/lTfG5hsSkD

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 9, 2018

What a start to women’s t20 cricket World Cup.Brilliant batting by @JemiRodrigues to keep things calm in the middle & supporting @ImHarmanpreet who played an unbelievable knock to become 1st Indian women to score t20 hundred .I’m sure bowlers can pull things off from here — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 9, 2018



What an innings by @ImHarmanpreet As Captain you want to lead well & in the #WT20 you want to start off well. She has certainly done that!! 103(51) 7x4 8x6!!! pic.twitter.com/IIwuk0Rns1

— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 9, 2018



3 from 15 to 103 from 51! @ImHarmanpreet maiden T20 was all class and has set the tone for the #WT20. #HarmanpreetKaur

— Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) November 9, 2018



Well done Harmanpreet!! Well played #WT20

— merissa aguilleira (@mraguilleira) November 9, 2018

Well played @ImHarmanpreet what an innings 103 in 51 balls #icc woman t20 World Cup# WI — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) November 9, 2018

First Published: November 10, 2018, 12:06 AM IST