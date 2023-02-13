Twitter Hails First WPL Pick Smriti Mandhana as RCB Shell Out 3.4 Crores for Indian Star

The historic auction day for the inaugural Women’s Premier League got off to a big start as Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s name popped as the first one up and teams were eager to get the household name to ply her trade with the willow for their side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were the teams most interested in the 26-year-old star and the side from Bengaluru finally landed their target for a whooping sum of Rupees 3.4 Crores to send the player, watching the auction from South Africa along with her national teammates, into a frenzy.

Twitter erupted with wishes pouring in for the Indian player.

RCB welcomed the player with a post on the social media platform that read “Join us in welcoming the first Royal Challenger, Smriti Mandhana! Welcome to RCB"

One fan took to the micro-blogging site and posted “Brilliant auction for Smriti Mandhana - thoroughly deserves being recognised for her brilliance all these years."

One post read “RCB has got their Captain in Smriti Mandhana".

Another fan compared the move to RCB picking up their former captain and ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli all those years ago.

RCB also picked up Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry and New Zealand player Sophie Devine.

RCB’s big moves at the auction was likened to their big spending spree in the IPL back in the year 2013.

“RCB: The franchise with big names. (2013): Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and Ab De Villiers (2023): Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Ellyse Perry

Australian player Ashleigh Gardner was also sold for big bucks as the Gujarat Giants picked her up for 3.2 Crores.

