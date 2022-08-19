Twitter Hails KL Rahul's Heartening Gesture Before National Anthem in Zimbabwe Match

KL Rahul returned to the team after a long hiatus on Thursday for a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The stand-in captain for the series immediately won hearts, not with his batting but with his amazing gesture before the national anthems.

As the two sides lined up for the national anthems prior to the start of the match, Rahul realised that he was still chewing gum. The Indian skipper quickly pulled it out from his mouth as a gesture of respect. The sheer deference of Rahul was loved by the fans and his video was storming on the internet.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to KL Rahul’s courteous and humble gesture:

“KL Rahul took out the Chewing Gum from his Mouth before National Anthem, Proud of You”, said one fan.

“He is truly a gentleman”, another user opined.

A fan tweeted, “KL Rahul gave respect to the National Anthem”

“He is a true gentleman let’s all support him”, another fan tweeted

Rahul was sidelined due to a groin injury and was in rehabilitation before getting back to training at the NCA. He was supposed to make his comeback in the T20I series against the West Indies last month but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, India made a solid start to the series against Zimbabwe under his leadership. The men in blue registered their second 10-wicket triumph of this year in Harare. After electing to bowl first, the Indian bowling unit proved to be too hot to handle for the hosts as they were bowled out for just 189 runs. Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel scalped three wickets each while Mohammed Siraj picked up a solitary wicket.

Chasing a mediocre target, openers Shubman Gill (82*) and Shikhar Dhawan (81*) stitched up a 189-run partnership to guide India to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The jubilant Indian skipper talked about his time out of action due to his injury. “As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket; injuries are going to be a part of it. Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything every day gets boring. We’d rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio,” Rahul said in the post-match interview.

India will look to gain an unassailable lead in the second ODI match slated for Saturday, August 20 at the Harare Sports Club.

