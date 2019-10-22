Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

India vs South Africa | Twitter in Awe as Team India Juggernaut Rolls On

Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets as India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series rout.

Cricketnext Staff |October 22, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Twitter in Awe as Team India Juggernaut Rolls On

Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets in straight balls as India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series rout.

The day's play lasted just 12 balls in a triumph emphatically ramming home India's feat in beating Australia's record of 10 straight home series wins, and consolidating their place at the top of the World Test Championship.

For South Africa, who lost two of the three matches by more than an innings, it was one of their worst series in decades.

The clinical nature of the victory wowed many on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Kohli made South Africa follow on after they were bowled out for 162 in their first attempt in Ranchi.

Resuming on 132-8 in the second innings, Nadeem got substitute Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for 30 and then Lungi Ngidi for nought to dismiss the tourists for 133 on the fourth day.

The series saw Indian batsmen Mayank Agarwal (215), Kohli (254 not out) and Rohit Sharma (212) all hit double tons against South Africa.

After big wins in the first two tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune, fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav again battered South Africa in Ranchi, this time taking 10 wickets between them.

De Bruyn came in to the South African XI in place of Dean Elgar, who was hit on the helmet and concussed by a short paced Umesh Yadav delivery on Monday.

The left-hander had to retire hurt and is now under observation.

Anrich Nortje received a hit on the arm on the final ball of the match after Ngidi's shot hit him and then went to Nadeem for a return catch.

(With AFP inputs)

India vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019Off The Fieldtwittervirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more