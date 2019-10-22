India vs South Africa | Twitter in Awe as Team India Juggernaut Rolls On

Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets in straight balls as India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series rout.
The day's play lasted just 12 balls in a triumph emphatically ramming home India's feat in beating Australia's record of 10 straight home series wins, and consolidating their place at the top of the World Test Championship.
For South Africa, who lost two of the three matches by more than an innings, it was one of their worst series in decades.
The clinical nature of the victory wowed many on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.
The most encouraging thing for India is that the wickets have been shared between the quicks and the spinners. It means there is always a wicket-taking bowler that the captain to turn to— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019
Home win that displays a promise to win overseas are ones to especially savour. This was one such a win.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvSA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 22, 2019
I am inclined to believe this is — or soon will be — best Indian team ever wherever it plays. Sure, overseas performances will determine that. Beating Aus in Aus last season was a major psychological hurdle overcome suggesting more away successes https://t.co/MKletJKiUP— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 22, 2019
3-0 as predicted congratulations @BCCI team india.. way to good for South Africa.. they have lots of work to do to get their team to that level.. #INDvsSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 22, 2019
Great white wash from team India vs South Africa... #INDvSA 👏👏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2019
5 Bowler Formula will Bring Test match victories Home and away, Batsmen giving the Bowlers freedom ..to express themselves , much like #Action and #responsibility going hand in hand .. #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #BCCI — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 22, 2019
This is domination of a different kind...Didn’t lose ten wickets in an innings even once. Only one match went into the fifth day. Three different double centurions. Fast bowlers took 26 to spinners’ 32. Plenty to applaud. Well done, 🇮🇳 #IndvSA— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 22, 2019
3⃣-0⃣ 💪 120 points ✌ 11th consecutive home series win ⭐ Mission accomplished for #TeamIndia🇮🇳 📸: BCCI#INDvSA #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/7mmbmtSTc2 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 22, 2019
There’s no stopping Virat and Co. They've done it again!“We believe we can win anywhere in the world. England, Australia, South Africa, good things are going to follow” - King Kohli after the 3-0 whitewash of South Africa.#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/AGsGOnQHeQ— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) October 22, 2019
Another dominating performance from #TeamIndia as they whitewash the Proteas for the first time in a Test series. 💪 🇮🇳 3-0 🇿🇦 📸: @BCCI#SaddaPunjab #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/eFpmnX0nvg — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 22, 2019
Kohli made South Africa follow on after they were bowled out for 162 in their first attempt in Ranchi.
Resuming on 132-8 in the second innings, Nadeem got substitute Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for 30 and then Lungi Ngidi for nought to dismiss the tourists for 133 on the fourth day.
The series saw Indian batsmen Mayank Agarwal (215), Kohli (254 not out) and Rohit Sharma (212) all hit double tons against South Africa.
After big wins in the first two tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune, fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav again battered South Africa in Ranchi, this time taking 10 wickets between them.
De Bruyn came in to the South African XI in place of Dean Elgar, who was hit on the helmet and concussed by a short paced Umesh Yadav delivery on Monday.
The left-hander had to retire hurt and is now under observation.
Anrich Nortje received a hit on the arm on the final ball of the match after Ngidi's shot hit him and then went to Nadeem for a return catch.
(With AFP inputs)
India vs South Africa | Twitter in Awe as Team India Juggernaut Rolls On
Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets as India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series rout.
Team Rankings