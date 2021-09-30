Twitter in Awe as Virat Kohli Speaks with Rajasthan Royals' Yashaswi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli on Wednesday led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the front as the three-time Indian Premier League finalists registered a thumping seven wickets win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 43rd match of IPL at the Dubai International Stadium. After the match, Kohli was also spotted speaking to the young brigades of the Rajasthan team and now his wonderful gesture is winning the internet. The video of Kohli speaking to the RR squad was shared by the official Twitter handle of the IPL.

“All ears as Virat Kohli speaks,” IPL wrote in the caption box of the video.

While the audio of their conversation is not available, the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others could be seen intently listening to Kohli in the video.

The fans were also happy to see Kohli continuing with his wonderful tradition to speak with opposition players after every IPL match.

Sharing a screengrab from the clip, a fan wrote, “Inspiration.”

“Virat Kohli is the perfect example of how an Indian captain should behave while playing IPL,” read another reply on the post.

“That’s a good gesture,” said another follower of the game.

Meanwhile, RCB’s win over Rajasthan have taken them a step closer to the playoff berth. However, RCB will have to win their remaining three games and hope for a few results to go in their way to finish in the top two of the table.

At present, the Bangalore based franchise is placed at the third spot with 14 points in the IPL table. They have won seven out of their 11 games so far this season while losing just four matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will next take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, October 3, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League.

