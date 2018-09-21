Twitter Joins Rashid Khan's Birthday Party After Afghanistan Defeats Bangladesh By 136 Runs

Getty Images.

Loading...



Bowling, fielding certainly and even when batting, young Rashid Khan is a marvellous cricketer. Among the most exciting in the world

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 20, 2018



Happy Birthday @rashidkhan_19

What a half century that, amazing batting on a memorable day.

God bless, keep working hard. You have more success to achieve. #Aisacup pic.twitter.com/D4CLMXAKaR



— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 20, 2018





Rashid Khan will be Afghanistan President one day, won't he? #AsiaCup

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 20, 2018



Congrats To Birthday Boy Rashid Khan On Scoring 57* Runs Off 32 Balls. He Has Great Potential To Become One Of The Greatest All-rounders. 👏🙏 #BANvAFG #AFGvBAN pic.twitter.com/4S7LubYqDB



— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 20, 2018





The way he is going, @rashidkhan_19 can become the Imran Khan of Afghanistan in future. #YouKnowWhatIMean

— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 20, 2018



it was Inzamam as @ACBofficials coach in 2015 who picked @rashidkhan_19. Selectors discarded & given Inzi a Rashid-less squad for Zim tour. Inzi (who had also played Rashid in nets) refused 2 agree & persisted them to have him. thats how his journey started.#AsiaCup2018 #BANvAFG



— Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) September 20, 2018





#BANvAFG

Meanwhile Rashid Khan after scoring a 50 on his birthday : pic.twitter.com/d36yyRZXSu

— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) September 20, 2018



Not just the top T20 bowler but now laying claim to being called an all-rounder. Way to go, young man @rashidkhan_19



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2018





.@rashidkhan_19 Many happy returns of the day bro. Have a wonderful day and wish you all the success. pic.twitter.com/4Vzn8VQ6Y9



— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 20, 2018





On this special day, I’m so touched & thankful to be blessed by such awesome family, friends & legend cricketers. Thank you all for the birthday wishes. Keep me in your prayers as it’s the key to my success. pic.twitter.com/4wOaU1flJT

— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 20, 2018



Happy Birthday, @RashidKhan_19! May you have a very long and illustrious cricketing career. pic.twitter.com/4CGtIcb5kA



— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 20, 2018





Rashid Khan is first player in ODI history to score 50 and take 2 wickets on his birthday. #AsiaCup2108

— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 20, 2018



Rashid Khan reminds me of that kid from Nirma Shuddh Namak Ad



"Ghar ka saara kaam mujhe hi karna padta hai. Batting bhi, bowling bhi"#SRHvKKR



— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2018



First Published: September 21, 2018, 11:36 AM IST