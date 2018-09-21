Twitter Joins Rashid Khan's Birthday Party After Afghanistan Defeats Bangladesh By 136 Runs

Khan, who turned 20 on Thursday, gave the cricket fans a perfect treat when he put up an all-round display against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup clash.
The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 57 off just 32 balls to take Afghanistan to a solid total of 255 for 7 after opting to bat first. With his quickfire fifty and Gulbadin Naib's 42 off 38 balls, Afghanistan accumulated 97 runs from the final 10 overs.
But when Bangladesh came out to bat, Khan showed why he is considered as one of the best in the business. He successfully removed two crucial wickets, those of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah, the two most experienced players in the Bangladesh side.
Except for Samiullah Shenwari, every Afghani bowler brought into the attack managed to pick up at least one wicket, making it impossible for Bangladesh to recover after losing early wickets. Eventually, Bangladesh were all out for just 119 in 42.1 overs.
As a result, Afghanistan registered a comprehensive victory of 136 runs over Bangladesh.
Delighted by Khan's performance, cricket players and enthusiasts didn't shy away from praising the cricketer.
Bowling, fielding certainly and even when batting, young Rashid Khan is a marvellous cricketer. Among the most exciting in the world
Happy Birthday @rashidkhan_19
What a half century that, amazing batting on a memorable day.
God bless, keep working hard. You have more success to achieve.
Rashid Khan will be Afghanistan President one day, won't he? #AsiaCup
Congrats To Birthday Boy Rashid Khan On Scoring 57* Runs Off 32 Balls. He Has Great Potential To Become One Of The Greatest All-rounders. 👏🙏 #BANvAFG #AFGvBAN pic.twitter.com/4S7LubYqDB
The way he is going, @rashidkhan_19 can become the Imran Khan of Afghanistan in future. #YouKnowWhatIMean
it was Inzamam as @ACBofficials coach in 2015 who picked @rashidkhan_19. Selectors discarded & given Inzi a Rashid-less squad for Zim tour. Inzi (who had also played Rashid in nets) refused 2 agree & persisted them to have him. thats how his journey started.#AsiaCup2018 #BANvAFG
#BANvAFG
Meanwhile Rashid Khan after scoring a 50 on his birthday :
Not just the top T20 bowler but now laying claim to being called an all-rounder. Way to go, young man @rashidkhan_19
one word for @rashidkhan_19
.@rashidkhan_19 Many happy returns of the day bro. Have a wonderful day and wish you all the success.
The birthday boy thanked the Twitterverse for the wishes and support.
On this special day, I'm so touched & thankful to be blessed by such awesome family, friends & legend cricketers. Thank you all for the birthday wishes. Keep me in your prayers as it's the key to my success.
The 'God of Cricket' too had something to say.
Happy Birthday, @RashidKhan_19! May you have a very long and illustrious cricketing career.
And some fun trivia.
Rashid Khan is first player in ODI history to score 50 and take 2 wickets on his birthday.
Blast from the past but apt.
Rashid Khan reminds me of that kid from Nirma Shuddh Namak Ad
"Ghar ka saara kaam mujhe hi karna padta hai. Batting bhi, bowling bhi"
The match, however, was inconsequential as both the times have already made it to the Super Four stage from Group B.
Afghanistan will face Pakistan on Friday.