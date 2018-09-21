Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Twitter Joins Rashid Khan's Birthday Party After Afghanistan Defeats Bangladesh By 136 Runs

Anurag Verma |News18.com | Updated: September 21, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
Rashid Khan has emerged as one of the most promising players that cricket has witnessed in the recent times.

Khan, who turned 20 on Thursday, gave the cricket fans a perfect treat when he put up an all-round display against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup clash.

The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 57 off just 32 balls to take Afghanistan to a solid total of 255 for 7 after opting to bat first. With his quickfire fifty and Gulbadin Naib's 42 off 38 balls, Afghanistan accumulated 97 runs from the final 10 overs.

But when Bangladesh came out to bat, Khan showed why he is considered as one of the best in the business. He successfully removed two crucial wickets, those of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah, the two most experienced players in the Bangladesh side.

Except for Samiullah Shenwari, every Afghani bowler brought into the attack managed to pick up at least one wicket, making it impossible for Bangladesh to recover after losing early wickets. Eventually, Bangladesh were all out for just 119 in 42.1 overs.

As a result, Afghanistan registered a comprehensive victory of 136 runs over Bangladesh.

Delighted by Khan's performance, cricket players and enthusiasts didn't shy away from praising the cricketer.































The birthday boy thanked the Twitterverse for the wishes and support.

The 'God of Cricket' too had something to say.





And some fun trivia.

Blast from the past but apt.





The match, however, was inconsequential as both the times have already made it to the Super Four stage from Group B.

Afghanistan will face Pakistan on Friday.
AfghanistanAfghanistan vs BangladeshAsia Cup 2018Bangladesh vs AfghanistanOff The FieldRashid Khanshakib al hasan
First Published: September 21, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
Loading...