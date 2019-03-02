Twitter Lauds Dhoni, Jadhav for Heroics in Hyderabad

Winning the toss, Australia did not get off to the best of starts as Aaron Finch once again failed at the top of the order.
Saying it again, Finch is India’s bunny
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2019
Finch vs Bumrah In This Tour 4 Balls 0 Runs 2 Wickets — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 2, 2019
Usman Khawaja went on to score a fine half-century for the visitors to ensure they moved on from the early loss of their skipper.
Always rated Usman Khawaja as a top class limited overs batsman ....
It's a shame that Australian selectors have not shown confidence in him, especially in limited overs format over the years. He deserves a place in my Australia XI for the World Cup. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sy03FJDbB3
— Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) March 2, 2019
fifty up for Usman Khawaja! make sure you make it count...#INDvAUS — Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) March 2, 2019
But the middle-overs proved to be fruitful for the India, with Kuldeep Yadav stifling the Australian batsmen with his variations. His two wickets helped India control the run-rate, despite the presence of Glenn Maxwell at the crease.
Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav hit back after 87-run stand: India strengthened their lower middle order by playing both Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav, while Australia handed a debut to Ashton Turner
— Muhammad Usman Ahmad (@UsmanSwift) March 2, 2019
A superb bowling effort by the Indian bowlers.Bumrah and Shami started very well and also bowled well at the death.Jadeja controlled the flow of runs.Kuldeep Yadav got 2 wickets.Even Jadhav got a wicket.The fielding was also good.Expecting India to win this.#INDvsAUS — Vignesh Ramamoorthy (@vignesh7337) March 2, 2019
200+ runs in his last three innings for Australia in India for Glenn Maxwell in seven days!#IndvAus
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 2, 2019
Not enough runs from the Aussies. Going to need wickets early to defend 236 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 2, 2019
Glenn Maxwell's approach has gone from Shahid Afridi to Rahul Dravid in a matter of a few matches.#INDvAUS
— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 2, 2019
Some crucial runs in the last five overs helped Australia post 236. Despite the low score, they rattled India early, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan early.
Dhawan needs some big scores to seal place in WC squad no questions asked. Couple of batsmen breathing down his neck — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2019
Dhawan has chosen the wrong year to go off the boil
— shyam (@shyam__bala) March 2, 2019
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added 76 runs for the second wicket to give India a firm base. But the Indian captain was removed short of his fifty by Adam Zampa to give some hope to the visitors. And they capitalized, removing both Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu soon after.
Virat Kohli averages 37 against Australia across all formats since 2017. Just two tons out of 23 matches.#INDvAUS — Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) March 2, 2019
Kohli last 5 Score
46, 45,43,60, 44 #ViratKohli #INDvAUS
— Cricket Freak♂️ (@naveensurana06) March 2, 2019
This also is the situation that Dhoni of 2019 will take every day! #INDvAUS — Hashim Malik (@hached) March 2, 2019
Forget the fact the debate around India's middle order seems to be on a never-ending loop, for a minute. If this is the line-up (more or less) for World Cup, it's got to be one of the least confidence-inspiring middle order in recent times, yes? #INDvAUS
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 2, 2019
India still needs 132 more runs with Sharma,Kohli,Dhawan,Rayudu back in pavilion. It’s a blessing in disguise for the Indian team that the middle order needs to take the team over the line. Middle order needs to rise to the occasion before the World Cup. #INDvAUS — vishesh (@vroy38) March 2, 2019
From the bits I’ve seen in T20’s and now this ODI, the Aussies fielding has been outstanding. Always the first signs of a disciplined team from my experience. Good long term signs regardless of short term results.
— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 2, 2019
But MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav provided the stability India needed to complete the run-chase.
Kedar Jadhav has shown his class today. Again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2019
India India ❤️
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 2, 2019
Kedar Jadhav has hit even an iota of doubt about his place in World Cup squad for 6 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2019
Kedar—what an asset. Bowls crucial overs. Picks big wickets. Finishes games off in style. Really happy to see his constant evolution ☺️ #IndvAus
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2019
The second ODI takes place at Nagpur on Tuesday (March 5).