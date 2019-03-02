Twitter Lauds Dhoni, Jadhav for Heroics in Hyderabad

(Image: Twitter/BCCI)

Loading...



Saying it again, Finch is India’s bunny

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2019

Finch vs Bumrah In This Tour 4 Balls 0 Runs 2 Wickets — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 2, 2019



Always rated Usman Khawaja as a top class limited overs batsman ....

It's a shame that Australian selectors have not shown confidence in him, especially in limited overs format over the years. He deserves a place in my Australia XI for the World Cup. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sy03FJDbB3

— Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) March 2, 2019

fifty up for Usman Khawaja! make sure you make it count...#INDvAUS — Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) March 2, 2019



Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav hit back after 87-run stand: India strengthened their lower middle order by playing both Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav, while Australia handed a debut to Ashton Turner

— Muhammad Usman Ahmad (@UsmanSwift) March 2, 2019

A superb bowling effort by the Indian bowlers.Bumrah and Shami started very well and also bowled well at the death.Jadeja controlled the flow of runs.Kuldeep Yadav got 2 wickets.Even Jadhav got a wicket.The fielding was also good.Expecting India to win this.#INDvsAUS — Vignesh Ramamoorthy (@vignesh7337) March 2, 2019



200+ runs in his last three innings for Australia in India for Glenn Maxwell in seven days!#IndvAus

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 2, 2019

Not enough runs from the Aussies. Going to need wickets early to defend 236 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 2, 2019



Glenn Maxwell's approach has gone from Shahid Afridi to Rahul Dravid in a matter of a few matches.#INDvAUS

— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) March 2, 2019

Dhawan needs some big scores to seal place in WC squad no questions asked. Couple of batsmen breathing down his neck — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2019



Dhawan has chosen the wrong year to go off the boil

— shyam (@shyam__bala) March 2, 2019

Virat Kohli averages 37 against Australia across all formats since 2017. Just two tons out of 23 matches.#INDvAUS — Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) March 2, 2019

This also is the situation that Dhoni of 2019 will take every day! #INDvAUS — Hashim Malik (@hached) March 2, 2019



Forget the fact the debate around India's middle order seems to be on a never-ending loop, for a minute. If this is the line-up (more or less) for World Cup, it's got to be one of the least confidence-inspiring middle order in recent times, yes? #INDvAUS

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 2, 2019

India still needs 132 more runs with Sharma,Kohli,Dhawan,Rayudu back in pavilion. It’s a blessing in disguise for the Indian team that the middle order needs to take the team over the line. Middle order needs to rise to the occasion before the World Cup. #INDvAUS — vishesh (@vroy38) March 2, 2019



From the bits I’ve seen in T20’s and now this ODI, the Aussies fielding has been outstanding. Always the first signs of a disciplined team from my experience. Good long term signs regardless of short term results.

— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 2, 2019

Kedar Jadhav has shown his class today. Again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2019



India India ❤️

— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 2, 2019

Kedar Jadhav has hit even an iota of doubt about his place in World Cup squad for 6 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2019



Kedar—what an asset. Bowls crucial overs. Picks big wickets. Finishes games off in style. Really happy to see his constant evolution ☺️ #IndvAus

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2019

First Published: March 2, 2019, 9:49 PM IST