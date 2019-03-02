Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Twitter Lauds Dhoni, Jadhav for Heroics in Hyderabad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 2, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/BCCI)

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav defied Australia as they stitched together an unbeaten 141-run partnership to help India chase down 237 in Hyderabad to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Winning the toss, Australia did not get off to the best of starts as Aaron Finch once again failed at the top of the order.







Usman Khawaja went on to score a fine half-century for the visitors to ensure they moved on from the early loss of their skipper.







But the middle-overs proved to be fruitful for the India, with Kuldeep Yadav stifling the Australian batsmen with his variations. His two wickets helped India control the run-rate, despite the presence of Glenn Maxwell at the crease.













Some crucial runs in the last five overs helped Australia post 236. Despite the low score, they rattled India early, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan early.





Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added 76 runs for the second wicket to give India a firm base. But the Indian captain was removed short of his fifty by Adam Zampa to give some hope to the visitors. And they capitalized, removing both Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu soon after.

















But MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav provided the stability India needed to complete the run-chase.













The second ODI takes place at Nagpur on Tuesday (March 5).
India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2019Indian cricket teamKedhar JadhavMS Dhoni
First Published: March 2, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
