Twitter Mourns Passing Away of 'Legend' Yashpal Sharma
Twitter Mourns Passing Away of ‘Legend’ Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma (AFP Photo)

Yashpal Sharma Dies: Fans on twitter are paying rich tributes to one of India's 1983 World Cup heroes who died this morning of cardiac arrest.

Cricket fans across the world on Tuesday woke up to the sad news of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma dying of a massive cardiac arrest. A middle-order batter, Yashpal is famously remembered for the role he played in bringing home India’s first ever ODI World Cup trophy in 1983.

Born in Ludhiana (Punjab) on August 11, 1954, he went on to represent India in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1978 and 1985, scoring a combined 2489 runs including two centuries and 13 half-centuries. Post his cricket career, Yashpal dabbled in umpiring, became a national selector and coached Uttar Pradesh as well.

His two most significant moments of career came at the 1983 World Cup in England. The first, in India’s tournament opener when they took on the mighty West Indies.

Batting at No. 5, Yashpal went on to top-score for India with 89 off 120 against an attack comprising Malcolm Marshall, Sir Andy Roberts, Michael Holding and Joel Garner. His starring effort with the bat helped India to what proved to be a winning total and helped set the momentum for the rest of the showpiece event.

His next major contribution came in the semifinals when he again top-scored for his team with 61 off 115 in a successful chase against England, firing his team to a maiden World Cup final. India would go on to defeat two-time defending champions West Indies in the final to become champions.

Fans are paying rich tributes to Yashpal on social media.

Yashpal is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

first published:July 13, 2021, 11:53 IST